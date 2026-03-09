Weight Loss Buddy Encourages Sustainable Nutrition Habits this March, Emphasizing App’s Behavior-Driven Approach

~ AI-powered community platform highlights the role of daily nutrition habits and peer accountability in long-term health outcomes ~

You can’t help someone up a hill, without getting closer to the top yourself”
— Joey Dweck, WLB Founder & CEO
TENAFLY, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Weight Loss Buddy (WLB) today, in recognition of March as National Nutrition Month, encourages individuals to focus on sustainable nutrition habits as a foundation for long-term health and effective weight management.

National Nutrition Month is an annual campaign dedicated to helping people make informed food choices and develop healthier eating behaviors. WLB is using the occasion to highlight how nutrition, behavioral science and community support can work together to improve adherence to healthy lifestyle changes.

“Nutrition is one of the most powerful tools we have to improve long-term health outcomes,” said WLB Founder and CEO Joey Dweck. “But knowledge alone rarely leads to lasting change. What people often need is consistent support, accountability and small habit adjustments that accumulate and build upon itself so that the effect becomes larger over time. That’s where our digital community can make a meaningful difference.”

Research continues to show that consistent dietary patterns — such as increased consumption of whole foods, adequate protein intake and balanced calorie management — play a significant role in reducing risk factors associated with obesity, cardiovascular disease and metabolic disorders. However, adherence remains one of the biggest barriers to long-term success.

Weight Loss Buddy’s approach centers on behavioral consistency rather than short-term dieting, encouraging users to focus on manageable daily choices rather than restrictive or unsustainable eating patterns.

“Nutrition doesn’t have to be complicated,” Dweck added. “When people are supported by a community and have tools that reinforce positive habits, they’re far more likely to stay consistent. National Nutrition Month is a great reminder that small daily choices — what we eat, how we plan meals and how we support each other — can have enormous long-term effects.”

In a March 4 article published by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) covering National Nutrition Month, it explains how little choices you make every day can build a lifetime of healthier habits. It advises starting small and trying to be consistent; to consider including a partner to help keep you accountable; tracking your progress; and most importantly, not giving up — saying: “If you ‘fall off the wagon,’ you can hop right back on.”

“WLB is special because when an app-user does fall off the wagon, they have a whole community of buddies to help them back on … both human and artificial intelligence-powered,” Dweck said, referring to the article, which was a feature story based on an interview with Dr. Mary DiOrio, medical director for the ODH. Because it’s like Dweck says: “You can’t help someone up a hill, without getting closer to the top yourself!”

Throughout March and year-round, WLB will share educational content and community prompts within the app focused on practical nutrition strategies — including meal planning, portion awareness and building sustainable eating routines. By combining behavioral science principles with accessible digital support, the app aims to help individuals build healthier relationships with food while improving adherence to evidence-based weight management strategies.

About Weight Loss Buddy:

WLB is dedicated to empowering individuals on their health and wellness journeys. By combining advanced technology with a focus on community and personalized support, the app aims to make healthy living accessible and sustainable for everyone. For more information, visit: www.WeightLossBuddy.com. Download the mobile app today on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and meet your new AI Buddy — the smarter, friendlier way to reach your goals.

Weight Loss Buddy — Video Explainer

