Weight Loss Buddy Encourages Sustainable Nutrition Habits this March, Emphasizing App’s Behavior-Driven Approach

Everything we do is related to one idea — to inspire people to help each other to lead healthier lives, so that together we can change the world for the better. We happen to have created a great App. It has been proven that having a support system in weight management is helpful. Weight Loss Buddy (WLB) is known for providing its users with that support. The app allows you to monitor your weight, while sharing your progress with others, and at the same time learn from their experience. Not only are you able to chat with other users, but you can also form or join groups to connect with people who have similar goals. Public and private groups let you share your concerns with people you can trust. Research has shown that people who have social support tend to be more successful at achieving and maintaining weight loss than those who do not. In a 2010 study, almost 88% of subjects who joined an internet weight loss support community reported that being part of a group supported their weight loss efforts by providing encouragement and motivation. In addition to a very easy to use platform, WLB uses a familiar “posting” interface you’re familiar with that allows you to share your successes and setbacks. What makes WLB stand out from other apps is that it’s non-toxic, safe, supportive, welcoming and easy to use. You can check in each day, post your progress, get encouragement and check to see how your friends are doing — losing weight. By giving you the support you need in a welcoming, non-threatening community of like-minded people who share your frustrations, we’ll help you break that cycle! WEIGHT LOSS SUPPORT COMMUNITY: WLB caters to those individuals who want to lose weight and need help; helps in the way of weight loss support from others on a similar journey; and our free weight loss support app gives you access to a large weight loss community that is ready to encourage you, share effective weight loss tips and help you in any way possible to reach your weight loss goal. COMMENT, LIKE, CHAT & POST: Explore the social fitness and weight loss posts from other users that are on the same journey as you; find great weight loss support content, read about other people’s personal struggles to learn and relate and interact with posts; use WLB as your weight loss tracker and social weight loss app to post content, thoughts, struggles, progress photos and more; and start chatting with fitness buddies from around the globe within the app! WHY Weight Loss Buddy: add current and target weight; find a buddy and get support; share photos and weight loss progress; connect and chat with other weight loss buddies; comment and like on posts; and track daily weight. Now it’s finally time to lose weight and stay healthy. Get WLB and start losing weight with the support of a weight loss community! Download the App today. It will transform your life , and it’s 100% FREE.

