The Good News of the Messiah — New Book by Hegumen Abraam Sleman

The Good News of the Messiah by Hegumen Abraam Sleman — a new biblical theology rooted in the Hebrew Scriptures

A landmark biblical theology tracing the Messianic Hope from Genesis to fulfillment — rooted in the Hebrew Scriptures, addressed to all nations.

This is not replacement theology. It is fulfillment theology — the answer to every question the covenant had been raising for four thousand years.” — Hegumen Abraam Sleman, The Good News of the Messiah

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Good News of the Messiah is now available, a landmark work of biblical theology that presents the message of the Messiah in the fullness of its Hebrew roots. The book traces the unbroken thread of covenant promise from the opening pages of Genesis to its fulfillment in Yahshua of Nazareth and ultimately to the consummation of all things.About the BookThe gospel of Christ, the Messiah, is so often presented as if it begins in the New Testament. It does not. The Good News of the Messiah begins where the story truly begins — with Yahweh, the God of the covenant, the Father of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob — and follows the Messianic Hope through the Torah, the Prophets, and the Writings before arriving at the person who fulfills them all.Organized into thirteen chapters, the book moves through the full arc of redemptive history: the Incarnation, the identity and authority of the Messiah, the Kingdom of God, the Cross, the Resurrection, the Ascension, the outpouring of the Holy Spirit, the Return of Christ, and the eternal life that the Father freely offers to all who receive His Son. The governing conviction throughout is that the Father is the sole initiator and ultimate source of all redemption — a framework that grounds the gospel firmly in the God of the Hebrew Scriptures and speaks directly to Jewish and Gentile readers alike.This is not replacement theology. It is fulfillment theology — the answer to every question the covenant had been raising for four thousand years, arriving in the person of Yahshua the Messiah.The Core Issue: Messianic Hope to All NationsAt the heart of this book lies a single, ancient conviction: every good gift flows from the Father, and the greatest of all His gifts is the Messiah — given not to one people alone, but to every nation under heaven. The Messianic Hope is not a doctrine invented by the Church; it is the inner logic of the entire Hebrew Scripture, the promise that Yahweh’s covenant love would one day reach the ends of the earth.Whether the reader comes from a Jewish heritage, a Gentile background, or no religious tradition at all, this book speaks to every human being who has ever asked whether there is a God, whether He can be known, and whether the broken condition of human life can be healed. The answer the Scriptures give — from Genesis to Revelation — is the same: “I will be your God, and you will be My people.”About the AuthorHegumen Abraam Sleman is a Coptic Orthodox priest and theologian whose ministry has spanned continents and communities. His work is grounded in a deep engagement with the Hebrew Scriptures and a pastoral passion to present the gospel in its full biblical depth—rooted in covenant, addressed to all peoples, and centered on the Father’s redemptive purpose fulfilled in Yahshua the Messiah.For speaking engagements or further information, he may be reached at frsleman@ copticchurch.net , and additional resources about his work are available at www.frsleman.org Availability"The Gospel of the Messiah is now available in paperback on Amazon:ISBN: 9798250850865First Edition | March 2026

