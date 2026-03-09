The Good News of the Messiah — New Book by Hegumen Abraam Sleman
A landmark biblical theology tracing the Messianic Hope from Genesis to fulfillment — rooted in the Hebrew Scriptures, addressed to all nations.
About the Book
The gospel of Christ, the Messiah, is so often presented as if it begins in the New Testament. It does not. The Good News of the Messiah begins where the story truly begins — with Yahweh, the God of the covenant, the Father of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob — and follows the Messianic Hope through the Torah, the Prophets, and the Writings before arriving at the person who fulfills them all.
Organized into thirteen chapters, the book moves through the full arc of redemptive history: the Incarnation, the identity and authority of the Messiah, the Kingdom of God, the Cross, the Resurrection, the Ascension, the outpouring of the Holy Spirit, the Return of Christ, and the eternal life that the Father freely offers to all who receive His Son. The governing conviction throughout is that the Father is the sole initiator and ultimate source of all redemption — a framework that grounds the gospel firmly in the God of the Hebrew Scriptures and speaks directly to Jewish and Gentile readers alike.
This is not replacement theology. It is fulfillment theology — the answer to every question the covenant had been raising for four thousand years, arriving in the person of Yahshua the Messiah.
The Core Issue: Messianic Hope to All Nations
At the heart of this book lies a single, ancient conviction: every good gift flows from the Father, and the greatest of all His gifts is the Messiah — given not to one people alone, but to every nation under heaven. The Messianic Hope is not a doctrine invented by the Church; it is the inner logic of the entire Hebrew Scripture, the promise that Yahweh’s covenant love would one day reach the ends of the earth.
Whether the reader comes from a Jewish heritage, a Gentile background, or no religious tradition at all, this book speaks to every human being who has ever asked whether there is a God, whether He can be known, and whether the broken condition of human life can be healed. The answer the Scriptures give — from Genesis to Revelation — is the same: “I will be your God, and you will be My people.”
About the Author
Hegumen Abraam Sleman is a Coptic Orthodox priest and theologian whose ministry has spanned continents and communities. His work is grounded in a deep engagement with the Hebrew Scriptures and a pastoral passion to present the gospel in its full biblical depth—rooted in covenant, addressed to all peoples, and centered on the Father’s redemptive purpose fulfilled in Yahshua the Messiah.
For speaking engagements or further information, he may be reached at frsleman@copticchurch.net, and additional resources about his work are available at www.frsleman.org.
Availability"
The Gospel of the Messiah is now available in paperback on Amazon:
https://a.co/d/0ghMfvWg
ISBN: 9798250850865
First Edition | March 2026
