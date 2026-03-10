Innovobot and Voler Systems Leaders Discuss Future of Engineering Innovation, Following the Acquisition

Voler Systems an Innovobot Company

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovobot and Voler Systems recently hosted a virtual panel discussion featuring leaders from Innovobot and Voler Systems to discuss the strategic vision behind Innovobot’s acquisition of Voler Systems and the opportunities created by the partnership.The panel conversation explored how the combined capabilities of Innovobot Labs and Voler Systems support companies developing complex technology products, including medical devices, wearable technology, connected IoT systems, and other advanced electronic platforms.The discussion was moderated by Blythe Karow, CEO of The Karow Advisory Group, and featured the following panelists:• Guy Lafond, Chief Commercial Officer, Innovobot• Erin Ramsay, Commercial Partner, Innovobot• Walt Maclay, Founder and Chairman Emeritus, Voler Systems• Miguel Adao, President and CEO, Voler SystemsVoler Systems now operates as Voler Systems, an Innovobot Company, combining its decades of expertise in electronic design with Innovobot Labs' broader innovation platform.Innovobot Labs Expands Its Innovation PlatformInnovobot announced the acquisition of Voler Systems in February 2026, establishing Innovobot Labs’ presence in the United States and strengthening its global innovation platform. The acquisition builds on Innovobot’s international footprint.Through this integration, Innovobot Labs expands its capabilities in designing, developing, and industrializing intelligent systems across sectors including MedTech, advanced manufacturing, consumer electronics, and other high-performance applications.“Voler Systems brings exceptional engineering talent, a strong culture of execution, and a proven track record of delivering complex systems to market,” said Guy Lafond, Chief Commercial Officer at Innovobot. “Together, Innovobot Labs and Voler Systems create a powerful platform for innovation that enables us to support customers developing increasingly sophisticated technologies.”Voler Systems Adds Decades of Engineering ExpertiseFounded in Silicon Valley in 1979, Voler Systems has built a reputation for engineering excellence in embedded systems, IoT solutions, and advanced electronics development. Over more than four decades, the company has supported the development of hundreds of successful products across industries such as medical technology, wearable devices, and connected systems.During the panel discussion, Voler Systems leaders emphasized that the partnership allows the company to build on its strong engineering foundation while expanding its ability to support customers through Innovobot’s global innovation ecosystem.“Joining Innovobot allows us to build on what makes Voler strong while expanding our ability to support clients over the long term,” said Miguel Adao, President and CEO of Voler Systems. “Together with Innovobot Labs, we can address a broader range of complex technical challenges while continuing to deliver reliable, high-performance systems for our customers.”A Shared Vision for InnovationDuring the panel, participants discussed how modern product development increasingly requires collaboration across multiple technical disciplines.Innovobot Labs brings capabilities spanning artificial intelligence, robotics, human-machine interaction, and product industrialization.When combined with Voler Systems’ expertise in embedded electronics, sensors, wireless systems, and ultra-low-power design, the partnership creates a multidisciplinary platform designed to support next-generation product innovation.The panel highlighted how this collaboration enables teams to approach complex product challenges with a broader set of capabilities while continuing to provide the engineering excellence that Voler clients expect.The full panel discussion is available to watch here:About InnovobotInnovobot is an investment and innovation platform focused on building and supporting companies that develop advanced technologies. Through Innovobot Labs and its global ecosystem of engineers, scientists, and innovators, the organization supports the design, development, and industrialization of intelligent systems across multiple industries.Learn more at www.innovobot.com About Voler Systems, an Innovobot CompanyVoler Systems provides advanced electronic design services focused on architecture integrity, manufacturability, and production readiness. Founded in Silicon Valley in 1979, Voler has helped develop hundreds of successful products across medical, wearable, industrial, and IoT markets.Now operating as Voler Systems, an Innovobot Company, the team continues to deliver world-class engineering expertise while contributing to the broader Innovobot Labs innovation platform.Learn more at www.volersystems.com

