Otherside Life Launches Marketplace Connecting Families and Estate Executors with Death Doulas

Platform addresses the absence of a structured referral system for Death Doulas, a growing category of non-medical end-of-life support practitioners.

The second loss is the one that arrives quietly.” — Otherside Life

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Otherside Life, an end-of-life planning and estate coordination platform, launched this month with a marketplace connecting bereaved families and estate executors with Death Doulas, trained non-medical companions who provide support before, during, and after a death.

The Death Doula profession has expanded over the past decade alongside a broader shift toward more deliberate end-of-life planning. Despite that growth, no centralized directory for vetted practitioners has existed. Families seeking Death Doula support have typically relied on personal referrals or informal networks to find one.

An estimated 2.7 million estates are opened in the United States each year. The individuals appointed to manage those estates, most of whom have no prior experience with probate or estate administration, frequently navigate months of legal, financial, and logistical complexity while simultaneously managing grief. Bereavement researchers and practitioners have documented this compounding burden, sometimes referred to as the Second Loss.

"Every family knows the first loss," said Yannick Rose, Co-Founder and CEO of Otherside Life. "The second loss is the one that arrives quietly, in the form of a to-do list, in the loneliness of doing it alone, in the guilt of feeling overwhelmed when one is supposed to be grieving. Otherside Life was built so no family has to face that alone again. Death is inevitable. Chaos is optional."

Rose co-founded the company with Victoria Holmes and Justin Wood. The concept emerged from Rose's direct observation of a close personal contact who was named executor on multiple estates within a single year. She managed probate filings, family conflict over assets, and cross-state logistics while in the acute phase of grief, without professional support or a structured resource to guide the process.

Death Doulas work across three phases of the end-of-life process. Before a death, they facilitate conversations about final wishes, assist with advance care documentation, and help prepare family members for the dying process. During, they provide a consistent presence at the bedside and explain the physical stages of dying to family members who may be observing for the first time. After a death, they support families through early bereavement and help bridge the transition into the estate administration period.

Otherside Life organizes its services into three categories: Prepare to Die, covering advance planning and estate organization; Deal with Death, covering executor support and vendor coordination; and Heal with Death, covering Death Doula services and grief support. The company launched Death Doulas as its first professional category, citing the breadth of their work across all three service phases.

We are launching in Los Angeles. The company has announced plans to expand into Dallas, Houston, San Francisco, New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Boston, Washington D.C., South Florida, and Denver through the end of 2026.

