TalkCounsel Acquires LegalSafe, Boosting Legal Services with AI Risk & Compliance Tools

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TalkCounsel , the leading on-demand legal marketplace connecting businesses, startups, and individuals with affordable, remote attorneys, today announced the acquisition of LegalSafe , a cutting-edge automated legal risk assessment tool designed specifically for small businesses.The acquisition integrates LegalSafe's innovative platform, offering free, instant 5-minute assessments across 38 risk factors in 9 legal categories, directly into TalkCounsel's ecosystem. This move strengthens TalkCounsel's mission to make high-quality legal protection accessible and proactive, helping clients identify vulnerabilities before they escalate into costly issues.LegalSafe's tool provides actionable insights based on current regulatory standards, scoring businesses on compliance, contracts, employment, IP, and other critical areas. In addition to its core risk assessment capabilities, LegalSafe offers specialized AI-powered features, including an AI Compliance Readiness Assessment that evaluates a company's preparedness for emerging AI regulations, ethical AI use, data governance in AI systems, and related obligations.These AI tools, alongside other intelligent compliance modules, empower businesses to navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence law and regulation.By combining LegalSafe's comprehensive risk identification, including its AI-specific assessments, with TalkCounsel's network of experienced attorneys for contract drafting, review, business formation, IP protection, employment law, compliance counseling, and dispute resolution, users can now move seamlessly from risk identification to expert resolution, all within one platform."Small business owners and founders often face legal blind spots that can derail growth or invite regulatory scrutiny, especially as AI adoption accelerates and new compliance requirements emerge," said Christian Nwachukwu, Founder of TalkCounsel. "Acquiring LegalSafe allows us to shift from reactive legal support to proactive risk management. Clients can now start with a quick, no-cost assessment, gain insights into both traditional and AI-related exposures, and immediately access our on-demand attorneys to address any red flags, delivering faster peace of mind and better protection at a fraction of traditional costs."LegalSafe, originally launched as a standalone free resource for small businesses, has gained traction for its straightforward, data-driven approach to uncovering hidden exposures without requiring credit cards or lengthy consultations. The tool will continue to offer its core free assessment while unlocking premium features, including advanced AI compliance tools and direct attorney connections through TalkCounsel.This strategic acquisition aligns with TalkCounsel's growth in serving busy entrepreneurs who need reliable legal support without the delays or high hourly rates of conventional firms. No financial terms were disclosed.About TalkCounselTalkCounsel is a digital legal marketplace that empowers business owners, startups, and individuals to find, hire, and collaborate with vetted attorneys remotely and affordably. Specializing in business formation, contracts, IP, employment law, compliance, AI governance, and more, TalkCounsel eliminates barriers to justice by offering transparent pricing, secure collaboration, and on-demand expertise. Learn more at talkcounsel.com.About LegalSafeLegalSafe is an automated legal risk assessment platform that helps small businesses quickly evaluate their exposure across key legal categories, with specialized AI tools, including the AI Compliance Readiness Assessment. With instant results and no-commitment access, it empowers owners to prioritize risks and take informed action. Following the acquisition, LegalSafe operates as part of TalkCounsel.

