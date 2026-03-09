MSI² Recognizes the Distinguished Career of its Senior Fellow, CDR José Adán Gutiérrez, USN (Ret.)

His career spans more than three decades in U.S. naval intelligence, defense cooperation, and security strategy

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute (MSI²) acknowledges the outstanding career and expertise of Commander José Adán Gutiérrez, USN (Ret.). He is a Senior Fellow and Analyst, and alumnus of the U.S. Naval War College, whose decades of experience in hemispheric security, intelligence, and defense bolster the Institute’s mission.Commander Gutiérrez is a retired officer of the United States Navy with more than 30 years of experience in defense, intelligence, and national security affairs. Gutiérrez carried pioneering assignments, including operating as the first Director of Intelligence (N2) for the Western Hemisphere Group. Also, he was the first U.S. Naval Attaché to Panama, where he advanced intelligence integration and regional security cooperation.In these positions, he maintained different operations, strengthened defense alliances, and contributed to security coordination across Latin America and the Caribbean, gaining deep operational insight into the evolving geopolitical dynamics shaping the hemisphere.After his retirement from active duty, he transitioned to the private sector. Gutiérrez built a successful executive career leading multimillion-dollar security and defense business expansion initiatives in Latin America.Working with major defense and security firms such as SAIC and Mission Essential, he oversaw strategic programs supporting regional security cooperation and government contracting.He serves as Principal Consultant at Rafael Marrero & Company, advising clients on strategic business development and federal contracting throughout Latin America. In parallel, he contributes to the Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute's analytical mission as a Senior Fellow and Senior Analyst.Dr. Rafael Marrero, Chief Economist and Founder of MSI², underscored the strategic importance of Commander Gutiérrez’s background to the Institute’s work:“Gutiérrez has decades of operational intelligence background with an in-depth regional strategic perspective. His understanding of hemispheric security and great-power competition strengthens MSI²’s ability to assess the developing geopolitical landscape across the Americas.”Commander Gutiérrez is recognized as an expert on U.S.–Latin American relations, national security policy, and the growing strategic influence of the People’s Republic of China across the Western Hemisphere. His work focuses on geopolitics, hemispheric security dynamics, and the intersection of defense, intelligence, and economic statecraft.At MSI², Commander Gutiérrez contributes to research and analysis on hemispheric security, geopolitical competition, and the strategic challenges facing democratic nations across the Americas.About The Miami Strategic Intelligence InstituteThe Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute is a nonpartisan, conservative think tank dedicated to strategic analysis, international security, geopolitical competition, defense, economics, and technological innovation, with a focus on the Western Hemisphere.

