Priddy Spaces Signs Long-Term Lease to Bring Venture X Coworking to The Forum Peachtree Corners

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Priddy Spaces, a rapidly expanding owner and operator of premium coworking and flexible workspace environments, today announced it has signed a long-term lease to open a new Venture X location at The Forum Peachtree Corners, one of Metro Atlanta’s most vibrant mixed-use lifestyle destinations.The new Venture X Peachtree Corners will occupy approximately 23,219 square feet of Class-A office space at 5155 Peachtree Parkway within Forum Central. The lease term spans more than 11 years, reflecting Priddy Spaces’ long-term investment in the Metro Atlanta market. Construction and tenant improvements are expected to begin soon, with an anticipated opening targeted for September 2026.Priddy Spaces was represented in the transaction by Derek Baker, Jodi Selvey, and Meredith Selvey, of Colliers International, who have worked with Priddy Spaces on numerous strategic real estate transactions.A Walkable Work Environment at The ForumThe Forum Peachtree Corners is widely recognized as one of the region’s premier live-work-shop-dine destinations, offering a vibrant pedestrian-friendly environment surrounded by upscale retail, restaurants, entertainment, and community spaces.Members of Venture X Peachtree Corners will enjoy immediate access to dozens of restaurants, cafés, and specialty retailers, creating a highly walkable workplace where professionals can meet clients, collaborate with colleagues, and enjoy a variety of dining and shopping options just steps from their office.“Securing a location at The Forum was a key strategic priority for us,” said Kevin Priddy, Managing Partner of Priddy Spaces. “Today’s professionals want more than just office space, they want an inspiring environment where they can walk to lunch, meet clients at great restaurants, and be part of a vibrant community. The Forum offers exactly that.”A Strategic Expansion in Metro AtlantaThe Peachtree Corners location marks another milestone in Priddy Spaces’ rapid expansion across Georgia, Florida, and Texas. The new center will serve entrepreneurs, remote professionals, and growing companies seeking a flexible, hospitality-driven workspace in one of Atlanta’s fastest-growing business corridors.“Peachtree Corners continues to attract innovation, technology companies, and professional services firms,” Priddy added. “We’re excited to bring the Venture X brand to this thriving community and support its continued growth.”For more information on Venture X and membership opportunities, visit www.venturex.com Broker Perspective“Priddy Spaces continues to set the standard for premium coworking environments,” said Derek Baker, Executive Vice President at Colliers. “The Forum Peachtree Corners provides an exceptional setting with a highly walkable mix of retail, dining, and entertainment. Venture X will be a perfect complement to the development and an outstanding amenity for the business community in Peachtree Corners.”Premium Workspace Designed for GrowthVenture X Peachtree Corners will feature a modern, upscale workspace designed to support companies of all sizes, including:• Private offices and team suites• Dedicated desks and coworking memberships• Meeting rooms and event space• Collaborative lounges and café-style workspace• Professional reception and hospitality servicesInstitutional OwnershipThe property is owned by TGA NAP Forum on Peachtree Owner, LLC, a joint venture between globally recognized real estate investment firms Jamestown and Nuveen, underscoring the strength and long-term investment behind the development.About Priddy SpacesPriddy Spaces is a leading owner and operator of coworking and flexible workspace locations across the United States. The company owns and manages multiple Venture X and Office Evolution locations, providing premium workspace solutions for entrepreneurs, startups, and established companies. With a focus on hospitality, design excellence, and community, Priddy Spaces continues expanding across high-growth markets throughout the Southeast and Sunbelt regions.About Venture XVenture X is a premium coworking and flexible workspace brand known for its upscale office environments, professional services, and vibrant business communities. Venture X locations provide flexible workspace solutions including private offices, coworking memberships, meeting rooms, and event spaces designed for entrepreneurs, startups, and established companies. Venture X is part of the Vast Coworking Group, a global platform of coworking brands that also includes Office Evolution and Intelligent Office. Vast Coworking supports a network of locations worldwide focused on delivering flexible workspace solutions that combine hospitality, community, and professional infrastructure for modern businesses. For more information, visit www.vastcoworking.com

