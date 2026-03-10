American Window & Glass Launches Refreshed Brand and Website, Reinforces Commitment to Regional Manufacturing Leadership

EVANSVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Window & Glass , one of Indiana’s leading manufacturers of vinyl windows and doors, has launched a refreshed brand and new website, reinforcing its commitment to operational discipline, product integrity, and the professional builders and contractors it serves across the Midwest.Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Evansville, the company has grown from six employees to more than 160 team members operating out of a 105,000-square-foot production facility, with additional locations in Indianapolis, Louisville, and Cincinnati. American Window serves professional contractors, builders, remodelers, and distribution partners throughout Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, southern Illinois, and surrounding Midwest markets.“This refresh reflects the company we are today, a regional manufacturing partner built on quality, accountability, and industry-leading turnaround times,” said Chris Melton, President of American Window & Glass. “For more than three decades, we have delivered dependable products and honored our commitments. As we continue to grow, our brand now more clearly represents that foundation.”American Window’s sustained growth has been driven by disciplined manufacturing processes and strategic supplier partnerships, including Cardinal Glass and Vision Extrusion Ltd. The company collaborates with fellow manufacturers to strengthen operational performance and deliver consistent product quality.In 2023, Santiago Investment Group invested in American Window & Glass to support continued regional expansion.“American Window has built a strong foundation over more than three decades, and we’re excited about where the brand is headed,” said Dan Sierra, Managing Partner of Santiago Investment Group. “The company’s disciplined operations, strong leadership, and deep regional roots position it well for continued growth. We look forward to supporting the next phase of expansion while preserving the culture and standards that have driven its success.”The company remains deeply committed to the communities where it operates, supporting workforce development initiatives and partnering with local organizations as it plans for continued regional expansion in the coming years.About American Window & GlassFounded in 1989 and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, American Window & Glass manufactures vinyl replacement and new construction windows for professional builders and contractors across the Midwest. The company employs more than 160 team members and operates a 105,000-square-foot production facility, with additional locations in Indianapolis, Louisville, and Cincinnati.For more information, visit: https://americanwindowandglass.com/

