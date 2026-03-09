Noir Black Chamber of Commerce Inc. Relocates Corporate Headquarters to Houston, Texas

Noirbcc

Expanding Efforts Towards Moving Black America Forward

Noir Black Chamber of Commerce Inc. is excited over relocating its corporate headquarters to Houston, Texas, to help improve low-income census tract neighborhoods throughout the state.” — John Howard Shaw-Woo

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Noir Black Chamber of Commerce Inc. (Noirbcc Inc.) proudly announces the relocation of its corporate headquarters from Louisville, Kentucky to Houston, Texas. This strategic move positions the national 501(c)(3) economic development organization for expanded growth, deeper capital deployment, and greater national impact in advancing its mission of “Moving Black America Forward.” While Houston will serve as the new headquarters, the Chamber will continue its work in Kentucky while expanding initiatives throughout Texas and across the United States.Founded and led by Founder, President & CEO John Howard Shaw-Woo, Noirbcc Inc. focuses on rebuilding underserved communities through economic development, Black youth business education, and professional empowerment. Unlike traditional chambers of commerce centered primarily on memberships, Noirbcc Inc. concentrates on large-scale capital deployment, youth empowerment, and professional ecosystem building. The organization builds strategic alliances with existing Black chambers and community-based organizations to strengthen collective economic impact nationwide.As a certified Community Development Entity (CDE) under the U.S. Treasury’s CDFI Fund New Markets Tax Credit (NMTC) Program, the Chamber supports development projects located in qualifying low-income census tracts across the country. Through NMTC financing, eligible projects of $5 million or more are matched with equity capital generated from federal tax credits.These proceeds are deployed as seven-year forgivable loans, effectively providing transformative, no-cost equity financing that catalyzes job creation, business expansion, healthcare facilities, manufacturing operations, educational institutions, mixed-use developments, and critical infrastructure improvements in underserved communities.Beyond capital deployment, Noirbcc Inc. advances long-term economic mobility through its free online Noir Black Business Clubs (Noirbbc Clubs), serving Black youth ages 9–24 nationwide. The program provides business education, professional skills training, entrepreneurship development, career exploration, and mentorship connections with Black professionals.The organization also leads the Noir Black Professionals’ Dinner Clubs, curated, industry-specific executive experiences designed to strengthen economic influence, build strategic relationships, and foster cross-sector collaboration among Black professionals.The relocation to Houston places the Chamber in one of the nation’s most dynamic economic hubs while maintaining strong national engagement. As a donation- and grant-supported nonprofit, Noirbcc Inc. remains committed to catalyzing investment, empowering youth, and strengthening professional networks across America.For more information or partnership opportunities, visit www.Noirbcc.org About Noir Black Chamber of Commerce Inc.Noir Black Chamber of Commerce Inc. is a national nonprofit economic development organization committed to advancing community investment, youth empowerment, professional ecosystem building, and catalytic capital deployment in underserved communities.

