Electoral Commission briefs media on preparations for 2026/27 Local Government Elections, 10 Mar
The Electoral Commission will, on Tuesday, 10 March 2026, brief members of the media on its state of readiness and the latest developments in the electoral landscape as preparations gather momentum towards the 2026/27 Local Government Elections.
The briefing will outline progress on key milestones, operational preparedness, voter registration initiatives, and other critical components of the Electoral Commission’s electoral programme.
Members of the media are invited as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 10 March 2026
Time: 11h00 – 12h00
Venue: Election House, Riverside Office Park, 1303 Heuwel Avenue, Centurion
Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance with Ms Khanyi Nkosi at spokesperson@elections.org.za or via WhatsApp on 084 777 0022.
Enquiries:
Kate Bapela
Cell: 082 600 6386
E-mail: spokesperson@elections.org.za
