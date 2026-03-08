Minister Willie Aucamp announces outcomes of traditional longline fishing & West Coast rock lobster appeals, 5 Mar

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Mr Willie Aucamp, will brief members of the media on the outcomes of appeals submitted by the small scale cooperatives in the Traditional Linefish and West Coast Rock Lobster sectors.

The outcome of appeals relates to two issues:

(i) The Department’s decision not to include 297 standard vessels, which were previously part of the Interim Relief Dispensation in the Total Allowable Effort (TAE) for small-scale fishers in the Traditional Linefish sector for the 2026/2027 fishing season, and,

(ii) The allocation of the Total Allowable Catch (TAC) to small-scale cooperatives in the West Coast Rock Lobster sector for the 2026/2027 fishing season.

MEDIA BRIEFING DETAILS

Date: Thursday, 05 March 2025

Time: 11h00 – 12h00

Venue: GCIS Media Room in Parliament, 120 Plein Street, Cape Town

To RSVP please contact:

Merle Van Diemel

Mobile: +27 83 301 9400

E-mail: mvandiemel@dffe.gov.za

For Media enquiries please contact:

Thobile Zulu-Molobi

Mobile: +27 82 513 7154

E-mail: tmolobi@dffe.gov.za

