Deputy President Paul Mashatile briefs NCOP on SAPS and illegal mining in Gauteng’s East and West Rand, 5 Mar

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will on Thursday, 05 March 2026, respond to Questions for Oral Reply in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) in Parliament, Cape Town.

In his capacity as Chairperson of the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cabinet Committee and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, the Deputy President will address a range of critical governance and service delivery matters affecting provinces and municipalities across the country.

Among the key matters to be addressed, the Deputy President will update Members on Government strategies to prevent corruption in the South African Police Service (SAPS) and outline corrective measures implemented by the JCPS Cluster to detect and prevent corruption within SAPS and the criminal justice system as a whole.

Deputy President Mashatile will reaffirm Government’s commitment to safeguarding the integrity of the criminal justice system and ensuring that corruption within law enforcement agencies is decisively rooted out.

The Deputy President will also respond to questions regarding the escalation of illegal mining activities in Gauteng’s East and West Rand areas, including in the underlying informal settlements.

Government remains resolute in restoring order, protecting communities, and dismantling organised criminal networks that undermine economic stability and public safety.

Other matters for Oral Reply by Deputy President Mashatile include the decline and restoration of the national rail transport system; the state of distressed and dysfunctional municipalities; as well as measures to address the national water crisis and incomplete infrastructure projects.

Details of the sitting are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 05 March 2026

Time: 14h00

Venue: NCOP Chamber, Parliament, Cape Town

The Q&A Session will be streamed live on the Parliamentary Channel 408 and Parliamentary YouTube channel.

