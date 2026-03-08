Why Orthodontists Still Pursue Board Certification in an Era of Modern Orthodontics

Board certification through the American Board of Orthodontics remains a voluntary but respected credential signaling advanced clinical standards.

Board certification represents a commitment to continuous improvement and accountability in orthodontic care.” — Dr. Kevin Baharvand

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where healthcare credentials are often assumed rather than examined, orthodontics remains one of the few dental specialties where board certification is optional but highly respected. Many orthodontists still voluntarily pursue and maintain certification through the American Board of Orthodontics (ABO), an organization dedicated to promoting excellence in orthodontic care.Founded in 1929, the American Board of Orthodontics is the oldest specialty board in dentistry. Its mission is to elevate the quality of orthodontic treatment by encouraging certification, professional accountability, and lifelong learning among orthodontists.Unlike a dental license, which allows a doctor to practice after graduating from dental school and completing an orthodontic residency, board certification requires additional testing and peer evaluation. Orthodontists who pursue certification must demonstrate mastery in diagnosis, treatment planning, and patient outcomes through rigorous examinations.The certification process typically begins with a written examination covering orthodontic science and clinical principles. Candidates must then submit detailed treatment cases that are carefully reviewed by a panel of board examiners.Maintaining certification also requires orthodontists to periodically demonstrate continued knowledge and competence. This can be accomplished either by submitting completed treatment cases for peer review or by passing a comprehensive examination approximately every ten years.While participation is voluntary, supporters of board certification believe the process reinforces the profession’s commitment to quality.The review process is designed to ensure orthodontists can manage a wide range of clinical situations, from simple tooth alignment to more complex bite corrections involving jaw growth and facial development.Some orthodontists choose not to pursue certification, arguing that completing an accredited orthodontic residency already demonstrates the training required to practice. Others note that the process requires additional documentation and preparation that may be difficult during the early stages of building a practice.Still, many orthodontists view certification as a professional benchmark.“Board certification represents a personal commitment to high standards in orthodontic care,” said Dr. Kevin Baharvand, a board-certified orthodontist who recently renewed his certification through the American Board of Orthodontics. “The process encourages us to continually evaluate our work and stay engaged with the evolving science of orthodontics.”Orthodontics has changed dramatically in recent decades with the introduction of digital treatment planning, clear aligners, and advanced imaging technologies. As treatment methods evolve, professional organizations like the American Board of Orthodontics continue to emphasize the importance of maintaining strong clinical standards.For patients, board certification can serve as an additional signal that their orthodontist has voluntarily pursued further evaluation of their knowledge and treatment outcomes.Although certification is not required to practice orthodontics, many in the profession believe it helps strengthen public trust and encourages orthodontists to maintain a high level of clinical excellence throughout their careers.As healthcare continues to evolve, voluntary certification programs such as those offered by the American Board of Orthodontics remain one way specialists demonstrate ongoing dedication to their craft and the patients they serve.

