Entrepreneur Raymond Palmer Reflects on Ikigai Journey Behind One Dog One Bone

In 21 years, the Bone Pool has solidified its place in becoming a part of Classic Iconic Americana.The Bone Pool has solidified its place in becoming a part of Classic Iconic Americana. Raymond Palmer from One Dog One Bone on the set of Animal Cribs with Host Antonio Ballatore. Day Care Play in the Bone Pool

Inventor of the Bone Pool shares how creativity, craftsmanship, and purpose shaped a life’s work with dogs

Being able to use your creativity to make a living is a life worth living” — Raymond Palmer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marking 21 years since introducing the Bone Pool , entrepreneur and inventor Raymond Palmer is reflecting on the entrepreneurial journey behind his company One Dog One Bone through the lens of the Japanese concept known as Ikigai — the intersection of passion, skill, purpose, and livelihood.For Palmer, that journey began with a simple observation inspired by his dog.In 2005, Palmer introduced the Bone Pool, one of the first pools engineered specifically for dogs . What began as a creative solution for his own dog grew into a product used by dog owners, pet resorts, and animal facilities around the world.But Palmer says the story behind the invention is about more than a product.It is about discovering purpose through creativity and building something meaningful through persistence.Discovering the First Level of IkigaiLike many entrepreneurial journeys, Palmer’s path began with curiosity and observation.Watching dogs attempt to cool off in thin plastic kiddie pools that frequently cracked or collapsed during normal play, Palmer began experimenting with ideas for a more durable solution designed specifically for dogs.The challenge sparked a creative pursuit that would ultimately lead to the development of the Bone Pool.“Being able to use your creativity to make a living is a life worth living,” Palmer said.For Palmer, that simple belief would become the foundation of a career built around invention, craftsmanship, and a commitment to improving the lives of dogs.Craftsmanship and the Pursuit of MasteryDeveloping the Bone Pool required experimentation with materials and construction methods capable of withstanding the natural behavior of dogs.Palmer refined the design using high molecular weight polyethylene (HMWPE), a durable material known for its resistance to cracking, scratching, and heavy wear.The development process reflects what the Japanese refer to as Shokunin, a philosophy centered on craftsmanship and dedication to mastering one’s craft while contributing something meaningful to society.For Palmer, the work became more than product development. It became a lifelong commitment to designing durable products capable of enhancing the cooling and play experiences of dogs.Purpose Beyond the ProductOver time, the Bone Pool began appearing in homes, dog daycare resorts, and animal facilities where durability and safety were important.Seeing dogs benefit from the product reinforced Palmer’s broader mission:Elevate the Status and Spirit of Dogs Worldwide.“What started as an idea for my own dog eventually became something bigger,” Palmer said. “When you see dogs enjoying something you created, it reminds you why the work matters.”More than two decades after its introduction, the Bone Pool continues to serve dog owners who want durable solutions for outdoor play and cooling during warm weather.The Intersection of Passion, Skill, Purpose, and LivelihoodLooking back on the journey, Palmer sees his path as an example of Ikigai in action.The concept describes a life where four elements intersect:• what you love• what you are good at• what the world needs• what you can be paid forFor Palmer, the creation of One Dog One Bone represents that intersection.Through creativity, experimentation, and persistence, a simple idea inspired by one dog evolved into a product category serving dog owners worldwide.Inspiring Others to Pursue Their Own IdeasAs the Bone Pool enters its twenty-first year, Palmer hopes sharing his journey can inspire other creators and entrepreneurs to pursue their own ideas.He believes innovation often begins with simple observations and a willingness to keep refining an idea until it works.“I believe everyone has something unique they are capable of building,” Palmer said. “Sometimes it starts with a simple idea. If you pursue it long enough, it can grow into something meaningful.”Palmer is currently documenting the story of One Dog One Bone and the entrepreneurial journey that began with one dog, one idea, and a commitment to creativity.About One Dog One BoneOne Dog One Bone is known for the Bone Pool, a pool engineered specifically for dogs. Founded by inventor Raymond Palmer, the company focuses on durable products designed to enhance the cooling and play experiences of dogs while supporting its mission to elevate the status and spirit of dogs worldwide.

The Bone Pool by One Dog One Bone

