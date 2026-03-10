Lagos, Nigeria- the Strategic Home of the 2026 Africa Shared Value & ESG Summit

2026 Africa Shard Value & ESG Summit Nigeria

As global power shifts, Nigeria hosts the platform where African business leaders will shape the continent’s next chapter of growth and value creation.

Hosting the Summit in Nigeria allows us to showcase iour innovation, resilience, and leadership within our ecosystem, while also inviting the continent to engage in shaping what comes next.” — Adeolu Adewumi-Zer, CEO Shard Value Nigeria

LAGOS, NIGERIA, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Africa is no longer waiting for recognition or permission. In a shifting global landscape, the continent is defining its own path - through its markets, its entrepreneurs, and its private sector leadership.The decision to host the 2026 Africa Shared Value and ESG Summit in Nigeria, commencing on Africa Day (25 May), is not symbolic, it is strategic. Across Africa, momentum is building. A young and rapidly growing population, accelerating urbanisation, and an increasingly influential private sector are reshaping the continent’s economic trajectory , while the urgency for inclusive growth, job creation, and sustainable systems continues to intensify.Nigeria represents both scale and urgencyAs Africa’s most populous nation, with over 220 million people, Nigeria reflects both the scale of the continent’s opportunity and the urgency of getting its growth model right.It is a market where innovation is not optional , it is necessary. Where formal and informal economies intersect. And where the realities of inequality, infrastructure gaps, and access challenges demand new approaches to business.“Nigeria is not just a large market- it is a concentrated expression of Africa’s opportunity and complexity,” says Tiekie Barnard. “If we are serious about building business models that create value for all, we have to engage where both the opportunity and the pressure are highest.”A private sector shaping the regionNigeria’s private sector plays a defining role not only within its borders, but across West Africa and the continent more broadly. Its banks, telecommunications companies, and consumer brands continue to expand regionally, influencing markets, setting standards, and influencing economic participation. With this influence comes responsibility.“The Nigerian private sector has both the reach and the capability to lead - not only in growth, but in how that growth is structured,” says Adeolu Adewumi-Zer. “The Summit is an opportunity to demonstrate how businesses can move beyond traditional models and actively contribute to societal progress while remaining commercially successful.”An entrepreneurial and creative powerhouseNigeria’s entrepreneurial ecosystem is one of the most dynamic on the continent, with Lagos consistently recognised as a leading startup hub in Africa. At the same time, Nigeria’s creative economy, spanning fashion, music, and film, continues to gain global recognition, driving both cultural influence and economic opportunity. This combination of enterprise and creativity positions Nigeria as a critical driver of Africa’s future economy - one that is youth-led, innovation-driven, and globally connected.Why the Summit - and why now The Africa Shared Value & ESG Summit is focused platform for action. Bringing together business leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and ecosystem partners, the Summit focuses on one central question: How do we build businesses that are both profitable and purposeful -and ensure that growth translates into real value for society?“This is not about compliance or box-ticking,” Barnard adds. “It is about fundamentally rethinking how value is created - and ensuring that business growth and societal progress are aligned.”A Nigerian perspective on leadership and opportunityFor Nigeria, hosting the Summit is both a responsibility and an opportunity to demonstrate leadership at a continental level.“Nigeria has never been a country that waits for change. We are a country that builds, adapts, and leads,” says Adewumi-Zer. “Hosting the Summit allows us to showcase the innovation, resilience, and leadership within our ecosystem, while also inviting the continent to engage in shaping what comes next.”A continental platform, starting in NigeriaWhile the Summit will take place in Lagos, its ambition extends far beyond a single country.It is designed to connect African ecosystems, across business, entrepreneurship, policy, and finance, and to catalyse a shift towards models that are both economically viable and socially inclusive. Nigeria is not the destination. It is the starting point.A call to Africa’s business leadersAfrica’s future is not a distant ambition , it is being built now, by the decisions made by today’s leaders. The 2026 Africa Shared Value & ESG Summit is a call to those leaders to step forward, to rethink, to collaborate, and to lead in a way that ensures Africa’s growth is both sustainable and inclusive. Because the question is no longer whether Africa will grow. The question is how - and for whom.Participation and partnershipAs preparations for the 2026 Africa Shared Value & ESG Summit continue, we invite forward-looking private sector leaders to be part of this defining conversation. This is an opportunity not only to participate, but to shape how business contributes to Africa’s future - through models that are both commercially viable and socially impactful. The Summit provides a platform to engage, influence, and lead alongside peers who recognise that Africa’s growth must be built on value creation for all.For partnership and participation enquiries, please contact:Tiekie Barnard : info@shiftimpact.africaAdeolu Adewumi-Zer : info@zerconsulting.comAbout the Africa Shared Value & ESG SummitThe Africa Shared Value & ESG Summit is a leading pan-African platform that convenes business leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and ecosystem partners to advance the role of business in driving sustainable and inclusive economic growth across the continent.Now in its 8th edition, the Summit has, over the past years, grown into a recognised convening platform for thought leadership, collaboration, and action — bringing together stakeholders from across Africa and beyond to engage on how businesses can create long-term value while addressing societal and environmental challenges.Hosted by Shared Value Africa in partnership with its country chapter Shared Value Nigeria and strategic partners, the 2026 Summit in Lagos, Nigeria will continue to build on this legacy by connecting ecosystems, strengthening private sector leadership, and positioning Shared Value as a core business strategy for Africa’s future.

