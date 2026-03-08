Artivist Jacqueline Rudolph to Exhibit Powerful Portraits and Sculptural Works at ArtExpo New York 2026

An original 80 x 60 mixed media painting on canvas that is a commentary on unity, diversity, the power of identity and the importance of equality Emergence Bronze Sculpture Taylor Swift handpainted leather jacket

Celebrated Santa Fe-based artist brings socially conscious portraiture and activist-driven artwork to Manhattan's premier contemporary art fair

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jacqueline Rudolph, a prolific Santa Fe–based artivist whose work boldly fuses creative expression with social and culturally-diverse engagement, has been selected to exhibit at ARTEXPO New York 2026, Booth S-400, April 9–12 at Pier 36 in Manhattan’s vibrant Lower East Side. One of the longest-running and most prestigious international art fairs, ARTEXPO New York draws collectors, curators, designers, and art enthusiasts from around the world.The exhibition is presented by Redwood Art Group, producers of major international art fairs including ARTEXPO New York, Red Dot Miami, and Spectrum Miami. Rudolph previously exhibited with Redwood Art Group in Santa Fe last July and Miami in December, where her work garnered strong interest for its striking visual language and unapologetic social commentary.ARTEXPO New York showcases a dynamic mix of emerging and established artists representing diverse styles, cultures, and perspectives. Rudolph’s presentation will feature selected works from several of her most compelling portrait series celebrating iconic women and feminine strength. These include impressionistic pieces from her acclaimed I AM, Icon Warriors, and Women Warriors series, alongside examples of her winged figurative sculptures that symbolize resilience, transformation, and empowerment.Also anticipated is the inclusion of Rudolph’s activist artwear—her hand-painted leather Warrior jackets featuring iconic celebrities, emblematic of her belief that art should be lived, embodied, and visible in public life.“As a native New Mexican, Latina, and human rights activist,” said Rudolph, “my mission is to bridge art and activism. Through my work, I strive to inspire people of all ages and backgrounds to honor diverse cultures, cultivate social and political awareness, and recognize their own power to create meaningful change.”The growing relevance of socially engaged art continues to shape the global art market. “According to a recent report by the Art Market Research Institute, demand for art that addresses social issues is steadily increasing,” said Joyce Bogosian, Chief Marketing Officer of Artemis Art Management Inc. “Jacqueline Rudolph’s work resonates strongly in this climate, offering collectors art that is both visually compelling and culturally significant.” Artemis Art Management serves as the primary representative for artivists, managing public and professional profiles while facilitating exhibitions, media exposure, and sales opportunities.ARTEXPO New York provides a vital platform for Rudolph and fellow artists to engage directly with the public in a global marketplace. Complimentary tickets to the show, along with previews of available works, can be accessed at https://rwag.ticketspice.com/artexpo-new-york-2026?t=aeny26-exhibitor-collector To view Jacqueline Rudolph’s work online, visit www.jacquelinerudolph.com or www.artemisartmanagement.com Media Contact to arrange interviews with Jacqueline Rudolph:Joyce BogosianChief Marketing OfficerArtemis Art Management, Inc.Email: joyce@artemisartmanagement.com

