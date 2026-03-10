Baking Association of Canada Launches 'Proof Point' Webinar Series to Support Bakery Growth and Profitability

Proof Point Webinar

New National Webinar Series Equips Canadian Bakery Owners with AI Tools, Financial Clarity, and Practical Strategies for Long-Term Viability

With the Proof Point series, we want to give owners and managers tools they can apply the next day on the bench and in the office.” — Martin Barnett, Executive Director, Baking Association of Canada

OAKVILLE, ON, CANADA, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Baking Association of Canada (BAC) is launching a new national “Proof Point” webinar series featuring leading business advisor Matt Symes , designed to help retail and commercial bakeries improve performance, navigate labour and cost pressures, and build more resilient businesses using AI.Open to BAC members and the broader baking community, the series will deliver practical, action oriented sessions focused on the real challenges Canadian bakeries are facing today, from margins and menu mix to people, process, and profitability.“Canadian bakers are dealing with tighter margins, staffing shortages, and rapidly changing consumer expectations,” said Martin Barnett, Executive Director, Baking Association of Canada. “With this series, we want to give owners and managers tools they can apply the next day on the bench and in the office.”Matt Symes is widely recognized for his work with independent food, beverage, and bakery operators, helping them translate data and financials into clear strategies that drive growth. Each Proof Point session will blend short, focused presentations with real-world examples and practical takeaways tailored to bakery owners, managers, and leaders.Webinar Series Highlights• A multi part national webinar series tailored specifically to Canadian retail and commercial bakeries.• Practical content focused on using AI tools with respect to profitability, people, and sustainable growth.• Live online format with Q&A and on demand access for registrants.“Bakeries are at the heart of so many communities, but the business has never been more complex,” said Matt Symes. “This AI workshop is about giving bakery leaders confidence in their numbers, clarity in their decisions, and a path to long term viability.”How to RegisterThe Proof Point webinar series is open to BAC members and non members, with discounted pricing for BAC members. Registration details, dates, and session descriptions are available at:🔗 Register here: https://tinyurl.com/mwupv7rv Associations, suppliers, and ecosystem partners interested in supporting the series or promoting it to their networks are invited to contact BAC for collaboration opportunities.About the Baking Association of CanadaThe Baking Association of Canada is the national trade association representing Canada’s baking industry, including retail, commercial, and allied members across the country. The BAC provides advocacy, education, networking, and market insights to help strengthen and grow the Canadian baking sector.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.