New Mexico Aligns Healthcare and Advanced Computing in Landmark Investment

$844,000 Backs Health Tech Studio to Launch Statewide Innovation Pilot Network

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare is one of New Mexico’s largest industries. The state is now connecting that foundation to its growing science and technology momentum through a coordinated effort.

In a landmark move for New Mexico’s innovation agenda, HealthInno—the state’s health tech innovation studio and health innovation network—has been awarded $844,000 to launch a statewide innovation network for healthcare organizations, in partnership with UNM Health Sciences Center and Builders VC.

This investment activates a first-of-its-kind pilot and learning network that enables providers and payers across New Mexico to set shared priorities, evaluate startup technologies from New Mexico and beyond, and optionally pilot them. It also creates capacity to explore new technology and innovation models—including investment partnerships—with greater confidence.

“Healthcare is central to New Mexico’s future,” said Angelica Maestas, Founder of HealthInno and Director of Strategic Partnerships at Builders VC.

“What’s been missing is coordinated infrastructure to build capacity from within while bringing resources, partners, and capital into the state from beyond. This investment signals that New Mexico healthcare is ready to work with partners and investment models that match our values. It’s a monumental step toward better care, access, and a stronger future.”

The program—called Health ImpACT—is funded through the FY26 Entrepreneurship Programmatic Support Grant from the New Mexico Economic Development Department (NMEDD) Technology and Innovation Office (TIO). Focused on Advanced Computing Technologies (ACT)—including AI, analytics, and digital tools—the program helps healthcare organizations explore technology in a way that safeguards patients, supports clinicians, and builds resilience.



Healthcare as Economic Infrastructure

New Mexico’s healthcare sector spans health plans, hospitals, community clinics, rural and regional providers, Tribal organizations, academic medicine, and behavioral health networks.

Modernizing healthcare with technology—and the capacity to implement it—strengthens communities and creates statewide opportunity. When organizations can evaluate and adopt tools with less risk and burden, they improve access, reduce operational strain, and create high-skill jobs that support workforce recruitment and retention. This also connects New Mexico healthcare to mission-aligned partners, capital, and structured innovation models—like those larger regions are developing, but adapted for New Mexico’s realities.



What This Investment Enables

Budgets and capacity leave less room for long innovation cycles or dedicated innovation teams. For the first time, New Mexico healthcare will have a shared, structured way to explore emerging startup technologies.

Through Health ImpACT, participating organizations will:

• Name shared challenges

• Review approaches from local and national startups

• Evaluate and pilot solutions when there is a fit, with technical assistance from HealthInno

• Identify outcomes that inform adoption and investment decisions

Rather than isolated efforts, this offers a repeatable way to evaluate innovation responsibly and learn faster, together.

At the same time, it makes New Mexico more attractive to serious builders and tech-forward clinicians who want to work on real problems with committed partners.



An Invitation for Healthcare

HealthInno invites health plans, health systems, hospitals, independent physician groups, specialty practices, community clinics, Tribal health organizations, and other healthcare organizations to shape the next phase of health innovation in New Mexico by participating.

Participating organizations will compare notes with peers, set shared direction, provide feedback to startup teams, and bring practical skills back to their work. The level of engagement is flexible, voluntary, and designed to align with clinical and operational realities.

Health tech startups interested in piloting in New Mexico can share their information and upload a current pitch deck at https://healthinno.io/apply.



Built With Founding Partners

This effort is being launched with founding partners, including UNM Health Sciences Center, Builders VC, rural and urban healthcare organizations, statewide provider associations, and a growing group of senior healthcare leaders.

Neighboring regions, health systems, venture firms, philanthropies, and health innovation partners are also invited to the table to share expertise, resources, and ideas.

By grounding this work in New Mexico healthcare realities, this collaborative model reflects New Mexico’s values and supports solutions that can expand statewide and beyond.



“Healthcare innovation is not optional for New Mexico—it is foundational for long-term stability and growth,” said Stefany Goradia, Executive Director of Innovation at HealthInno and Research Scientist at the UNM Center for Health Policy.

“The future is being shaped right now, and New Mexico should help lead it. This work improves access and opportunity while helping organizations make smarter decisions about technology. With the right support and partners, New Mexico can become one of the most innovative and equitable health systems in the country—and create a high-impact, applied innovation model that other rural and underserved urban communities across the nation can learn from.”



Learn More

Healthcare organizations, health tech companies, and partners interested in supporting this effort can learn more at: https://healthinno.io/impact



About HealthInno

HealthInno is New Mexico’s health tech innovation studio and statewide health innovation network. HealthInno builds innovation capacity for healthcare and makes it easier for mission-aligned partners, capital, and talent to grow in New Mexico.



