CTO Spotlights Women’s Impact in Tourism on International Women’s Day

Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General & CEO, CTO

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS, March 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) joined the global observance of International Women’s Day today, emphasizing persistent gender disparities while celebrating women’s leadership across the region’s vital tourism industry.International Women’s Day 2026, under the United Nations theme “Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls,” calls for concerted attempts to dismantle barriers to equal justice, including discriminatory laws, weak legal protections, and harmful practices and social norms that undermine the rights of women and girls.Dona Regis-Prosper, the first woman to serve as Secretary-General and CEO of CTO, emphasized the urgency of ongoing advocacy. “International Women’s Day is a plea for action to ensure women and girls everywhere have equal rights, equal justice and equal opportunity,” Regis-Prosper said.She pointed to ongoing global challenges, noting that women worldwide still hold only 64% of the legal rights that men do. “Although progress has been made, the fact remains that no country has fully closed the legal gaps between men and women. That statistic reminds us that advocacy and action continue to be essential — not only in policy, but in the spaces where women lead, innovate and mold industries.”Regis-Prosper praised the prominent role of women in Caribbean tourism. “In the Caribbean tourism sector, we are fortunate to observe the extraordinary impact of women every day — from ministers, directors and CEOs to entrepreneurs, community leaders and young professionals entering the field,” she said.CTO will feature several of these leaders in the second edition of its annual magazine, ‘From the Sea Suite,’ scheduled for release during the Caribbean Women’s Leadership Dinner & Awards as part of Caribbean Week in New York, June 1-5, 2026.“This year, CTO’s second edition of ‘From the Sea Suite’ will celebrate many of those voices,” Regis-Prosper said. “The magazine will highlight women in tourism leadership across the region, sharing their stories, opinions and achievements.”The edition will also introduce a new feature — a Woman-Led Allied Member Directory showcasing women-led businesses within the CTO community.“These entrepreneurs and leaders are not only strengthening tourism — they are creating opportunities, building partnerships and helping shape the future of our region,” she said.The tourism chief stressed the importance of recognition and representation. “Visibility matters. Representation matters. And when we celebrate the contributions of women, we help open doors for the next generation of leaders,” she said.She called for steady efforts toward equality. “Today is a reminder how progress requires continued commitment — to rights, to justice and to purposeful action that guarantees every woman and girl can lead, contribute and thrive.”﻿CTO promotes sustainable and regenerative tourism growth across the Caribbean. Regis-Prosper, a native of St. Lucia with extensive experience across the sector, became Secretary-General in 2023.

