ABA, RBA & Baking Association of Canada sign MOU to forge strategic partnership

ABA, RBA & BAC sign MOU to advance North American baking through shared advocacy, resources & programming while remaining independently managed.

This strategic relationship with ABA and RBA strengthens our collective ability to support bakers across North America while continuing to champion the unique needs of Canada’s baking industry.” — Martin Barnett, BAC Executive Director and General Manager.

OAKVILLE, ON, CANADA, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, the American Bakers Association (ABA), Retail Bakers of America (RBA), and Baking Association of Canada (BAC) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore the formation of a strategic relationship.As they continue working towards their shared mission of strengthening the baking industry, this new relationship will allow ABA, RBA, and BAC to identify opportunities to enhance their collective service to the baking industry across North America. This cooperation will equip the three organizations with the ability to advance the interests of their respective members through strategic cross-border relationships and robust exposure to each association’s distinct events and programming.This deepened relationship will protect and utilize the unique value of each of the organizations for their respective members, with each association continuing to be managed and governed separately, while identifying opportunities to create synergies that grow both the commercial and retail baking sectors in the United States and Canada. The expectation is that this MOU would be further refined in Q2 2026.“At a time when the industry is facing headwinds from increased government activity and rapidly changing consumer preferences, this strategic relationship is more important than ever. It represents a significant step forward for the entire North American baking industry and supports ABA’s strategic plan,” said Eric Dell, ABA President and CEO. “ABA has had the pleasure of working with BAC on advocacy initiatives over many years, and by strengthening this collaboration, we are creating new opportunities to advance shared priorities, elevate the industry’s advocacy impact, and ensure the baking community is positioned for long-term growth across the United States and Canada.”“Retail bakers play an integral role in communities across North America,” said Marissa Sertich, RBA Executive Director. “By working alongside ABA and BAC, we can ensure that retail bakers’ voices remain strong through the expansion of knowledge sharing, business education, professional development, and industry visibility.”“BAC is proud to serve both the retail and industrial bakers of Canada, providing the advocacy and resources to help the sector succeed and grow,” said Martin Barnett, BAC Executive Director and General Manager. “This strategic relationship with ABA and RBA builds on that legacy of service and strengthens our collective ability to support bakers across North America while continuing to champion the unique needs of Canada’s baking industry.”About the American Bakers AssociationThe American Bakers Association (ABA) is the largest, most established, and diverse trade association for the commercial baking industry in the United States. ABA’s community includes more than 350 member companies representing over 1,200 commercial baking facilities and the extensive industry supply chain.Since 1897, ABA has served as the voice of the baking industry, offering compelling advocacy, insightful thought leadership, and comprehensive research on industry trends. ABA members also benefit from extensive business services including premier networking events, impactful knowledge sharing, and effective workforce development programs and training resources. ABA is committed to enhancing its mission by growing the category and promoting the industry as the destination workplace. In 2025, ABA earned the prestigious Great Place To WorkCertification, underscoring its commitment to delivering on the Higher Level Impact strategic objective by fostering a strong internal culture that drives excellence for the commercial baking industry.About Retail Bakers of AmericaThe Retail Bakers of America (RBA) is the national membership-based nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing the retail baking industry. RBA connects, educates, and supports bakery owners, educators, students, and industry partners to help grow a vibrant and sustainable retail baking community. Through professional education, nationally recognized certification programs, and meaningful industry connections, RBA works to strengthen retail bakeries, advance industry standards, and foster collaboration across the baking community.About Baking Association of CanadaThe Baking Association of Canada (BAC) is the national voice of Canada’s baking industry, representing commercial bakeries, ingredient and equipment suppliers, educators, and allied partners across the country. As a not for profit trade association, BAC advances the interests of the baking sector through advocacy, technical education, industry standards, and national networking.BAC produces programs and events that strengthen Canada’s baking ecosystem, including professional development webinars, regional and national showcases, and initiatives that celebrate excellence and innovation across the supply chain. The Association also provides members with timely regulatory updates, market insights, and opportunities to connect with peers, customers, and emerging talent.With a mission to support a resilient, competitive, and future ready baking industry, BAC works collaboratively with government, academia, and industry stakeholders to champion food safety, workforce development, and the long term growth of Canada’s baking community.

