Rogue Collective Names Clara Woods as Its First Artist in Residence on International Women’s Day

Clara Woods paints in her studio at Rogue Collective in Newport Beach, Calif. Woods has been named the first Artist in Residence at Rogue Collective, part of the Rogue United ecosystem, in recognition of International Women’s Day. Clara Woods paints in her studio at Rogue Collective, alongside her mother, Betina Genovesi, strategist and curator behind Clara Woods Collection and The Inclusion Matters Movement. Betina Genovesi, strategist and curator behind Clara Woods Collection and The Inclusion Matters Movement, stands in the studio workspace at Rogue Collective in Newport Beach, Calif., where she has helped transform her daughter Clara Woods’ artistic talent An internationally recognized painter and advocate for inclusion, Clara Woods’ work transforms personal adversity into vibrant artistic expression and has been exhibited across three continents.

Rogue United Expands Commitment to Art as Innovation, Resilience and Cultural Impact; Woods Named Official Artist of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games

By naming Clara as our first Artist in Residence, we are signaling that Rogue Collective is a place where bold stories and transformative talent are not only welcomed, but championed.” — Matt Barnes, founder and CEO of Rogue United

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rogue Collective, part of the Rogue United ecosystem, today announced that internationally recognized artist Clara Woods has been named its first Artist in Residence, beginning March 8, 2026, in recognition of International Women’s Day. The appointment launches the Rogue Collective artist-in-residence platform, an initiative designed to elevate artists whose work embodies innovation, resilience and cultural dialogue, while aligning with the 2026 International Women’s Day theme, “Give To Gain.”“Clara represents exactly the kind of creative leadership we believe in,” said Matt Barnes, founder and CEO of Rogue United. “Her art is resilience translated into color and form. It’s innovation born from challenge. By naming Clara as our first Artist in Residence, we are signaling that Rogue Collective is a place where bold stories and transformative talent are not only welcomed, but championed.”Woods is a painter, motivational speaker, and entrepreneur. Despite experiencing a prenatal stroke that left her unable to read, write or speak conventionally, Woods fluently understands Portuguese, Italian and English. She paints using adaptive techniques that transform physical limitations into artistic innovation, creating vibrant, expressive works that are collected and exhibited across three continents.Born in Florence, Italy, Woods held her first exhibition there in 2018, inspired by her muse Frida Kahlo and supported by her family. Since then, she has presented approximately 30 exhibitions globally. Highlights include a 2021 showcase hosted by Louis Vuitton Group during Art Basel Miami and completing her 1,000th painting in 2024. She has sold more than 1,000 original works worldwide and relocated to California in December 2020 after receiving an American visa recognizing extraordinary talent. Most recently, Woods was also selected as an official artist of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, becoming the youngest artist ever to create an official Olympic poster.As part of this collaboration, Woods will maintain a working studio inside Rogue Collective in Newport Beach. Her studio will be viewable by members and invited guests, offering an immersive look into her creative process. Additional exhibitions and programming will be announced throughout 2026.“Rogue Collective exists at the intersection of creativity, business, and culture,” said Abby Pike, venue director of Rogue Collective. “Launching our artist-in-residence platform with Clara sets a powerful precedent. Members won’t just experience finished pieces; they’ll witness the discipline, experimentation, and courage behind the work. That is where innovation truly lives.”International Women’s Day 2026 centers on the theme “Give To Gain,” encouraging individuals and organizations to embrace generosity as a catalyst for opportunity and equality. The campaign underscores the belief that giving is not subtraction, but intentional multiplication when women thrive, communities rise.“Art gave me a voice,” Woods said. “Being named Rogue Collective’s first Artist in Residence is an incredible honor. When we give women and girls visibility, support, and belief, we all gain something greater. That’s what inclusion means to me.”Additional programming details will be shared throughout 2026.About Rogue CollectiveRogue Collective is a Newport Beach-based playground for creatives and an innovation hub within the Rogue United ecosystem. Designed as a gathering space for entrepreneurs, creators and cultural leaders, Rogue Collective fosters collaboration at the intersection of art, business and immersive experience. Learn more at roguecollective.com About Rogue UnitedRogue United is a creative ecosystem where business, storytelling, and community impact intersect. Based in Newport Beach, Rogue United includes ventures such as Rogue Collective, a collaborative workspace for entrepreneurs and nonprofits; Rogue Aviation, a premier helicopter training and charter company; Rogue Labs, an immersive media and spatial app development studio launched in 2025; and Creating Good, a growing social impact movement and media platform. Through strategic partnerships, immersive experiences, and storytelling-driven initiatives, Rogue United helps bold ideas take flight—literally and figuratively. Learn more at rogueunited.com About Clara WoodsClara Woods is an internationally recognized artist whose vibrant paintings explore themes of resilience, identity, and global connection. Working through adaptive methods due to a neurological condition caused by a prenatal stroke, Woods has built a global following for work that transforms adversity into visual celebration. She is the founder of The Inclusion Matters Movement and host of The Inclusion Matters Podcast. Learn more at clarawoodscollection.com

