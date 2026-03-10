New Castle School of Trades Hosts 10th Annual Career Fair Connecting 90+ Employers with Skilled Trades Talent

NCST will hold their 2026 Career Fair on March 19th, from 10am-3pm More than 90 Employers will be at the 2026 NCST Career Fair The New Castle School of Trades Career Fair is Open to the Public

New Castle School of Trades (NCST) will host their 10th Annual Career Fair on Thursday, March 19th, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For over 80 years, NCST has prepared students for skilled trades careers. For the 10th year in a row, we’re uniting employers, job seekers, and the next generation of trades professionals” — Dennis Corrado

NEW CASTLE, PA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Castle School of Trades (NCST), the tri-state region's oldest and most established technical training institution, will host their 10th Annual Career Fair on Thursday, March 19th from, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The event is expected to draw more than 90 employers actively hiring for skilled trades positions across western Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, and northern West Virginia.This milestone 10th-anniversary event marks a decade of connecting employers with qualified tradespeople in an industry facing critical workforce shortages. With hundreds of open positions, this career fair provides direct access to hiring managers seeking both experienced professionals and entry-level graduates."For over 80 years, New Castle School of Trades has prepared students for rewarding careers in the skilled trades. Now, for the 10th consecutive year, we're bringing together employers with current job seekers and the next generation of trades professionals," said Dennis Corrado, School Director. "We're especially excited to welcome high school students exploring their future career and education options. This event gives them a first-hand look at the incredible opportunities available in the trades and helps them in their decisions toward a successful, well-paying future."Employers Actively Hiring Across Multiple TradesUnlike conventional job fairs, NCST's Career Fair focuses exclusively on skilled trades employment, creating targeted networks between employers and qualified candidates."Our Career Fair stands out because every employer here is actively hiring for in-demand skilled trades positions," said Carrie Kranak, Director of Career Services at NCST. "We have leading companies seeking welding, electrical technology, refrigeration and A/C technology, heavy equipment operation, automotive technology, diesel technology, building technology, CNC operators, machining, commercial truck driving, industrial maintenance, manufacturing, and production employees. If you're pursuing or transitioning into a trades career, this is the event you can't afford to miss."Confirmed employers include regional leaders such as Vogel Holdings, Inc, Astro Shapes, Ellwood Group, Flynn’s Tire and Service, Preston Automotive, #1 Cochran, Tenaris Steel, Siemens Energy, P I & I Express Trucking, Nick Strimbu, Inc., Konecranes, CCL Container, Local 33 Sheetmetal, and many more.Free and Open to the PublicThe New Castle School of Trades Annual Career Fair is free to attend and open to everyone, including:• Experienced tradespeople seeking new opportunities• Recent NCST graduates ready to enter the workforce• Current students exploring employment options• High school students considering careers in the skilled trades• Career changers interested in transitioning to hands-on professions• Parents and family members supporting students' career decisionsMore than 500 attendees are expected, making this one of the largest skilled trades employment events in the tri-state area.Event DetailsWhat: New Castle School of Trades 10th Annual Career FairWhen: Thursday, March 19, 2026 | 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.Where: New Castle School of Trades Main Campus4117 Pulaski RoadNew Castle, PA 16101Cost: Free and open to the publicParking: Free on-site parking available"What makes our Career Fair different is the caliber of employers and the quality of positions available," added Corrado. “These are careers with competitive pay, benefits, and opportunities for advancement. Our employers participate each year because they know NCST graduates are well-trained, work-ready, and committed to their craft."About New Castle School of TradesSince 1945, New Castle School of Trades has been preparing students for successful careers in the skilled trades. NCST offers hands-on training programs. With campuses in New Castle, PA, and East Liverpool, OH, NCST serves students throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The school's mission is to provide a quality technical education that meets industry needs and creates pathways to rewarding careers.For complete event details, a full list of participating employers, and information about exhibiting at the Career Fair, visit ncstrades.edu/ncst-job-fair or call (724) 788-4417.

