PumpCX Expands to North America to Address the Emerging 'AI Assurance Gap' in Customer Experience

As Enterprises Embrace Agentic AI for Customer Experience, PumpCX Enables Continuous, Independent Assurance across Contact Center Ecosystems.

AI systems are being deployed into production faster than they are being independently validated against governance and policy guardrails. Independent assurance is becoming foundational.” — Hamish Graham, CEO, PumpCX

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PumpCX today announced its expansion into North America with the launch of its independent AI assurance platform , designed to operate as a control layer across complex, multi-vendor environments for enterprise customer experience (CX).Adoption of autonomous and agentic AI is accelerating, with a vast majority of businesses planning increased AI investment over the next 12 months.Yet as adoption surges, governance is struggling to keep pace.Unlike deterministic customer journey workflows that can be validated by traditional testing tools, AI-led systems learn, adapt and act autonomously, often across multiple orchestration platforms and AI models. According to the IBM AI Adoption Index, 72% of organizations report that AI initiatives have already introduced new security risks, highlighting the need for stronger governance as enterprises deploy AI in production environments.PumpCX addresses this growing concern by independently verifying AI behavior, policy adherence, governance guardrails and cross-vendor orchestration integrity before issues escalate into customer, brand or regulatory exposure.“We’re seeing what we call an ‘AI assurance gap’ across industries,” said Hamish Graham, CEO of PumpCX. “AI systems are being deployed into production faster than they are being independently validated against governance and policy guardrails. Independent assurance is becoming foundational.”From Testing to Continuous AI ValidationIndustry analysts emphasize the need for structured AI governance as organizations move toward agentic, autonomous systems. In CX environments that span multiple vendors, AI models and orchestration layers, accountability is fragmented and visibility is incomplete. When AI behavior drifts, errors can proliferate quickly.“It's no longer enough to verify AI works inside tightly controlled test environments,” said Trent Evans, VP of Business Development at PumpCX. “Businesses need to be able to trust—and prove, through clear, verifiable evidence—that AI consistently operates within defined risk and compliance boundaries.”By separating assurance from infrastructure ownership, PumpCX enables cross-vendor validation without operational bias, giving CX, IT and Risk leaders an independent view of how AI systems are actually performing in production.PumpCX provides continuous validation across the contact center ecosystem by:• Continuously validating AI-driven customer journeys in production• Verifying governance rules and compliance enforcement• Detecting behavioral drift in evolving AI models• Delivering audit-ready assurance reportingA Strategic North America ExpansionWith more than a decade supporting enterprise CX assurance initiatives in Australia, PumpCX is extending its AI assurance framework to North America to support enterprises navigating increasingly complex AI-driven customer environments and rising regulatory expectations.The expansion positions PumpCX to work with organizations shifting from AI experimentation to AI accountability, particularly as consumer protection regulations and guidance from federal and state authorities continue to evolve.PumpCX will formally introduce its AI assurance framework at Enterprise Connect in Las Vegas, where enterprise leaders are increasingly focused on governing AI-driven customer experience environments.“Agentic AI is reshaping customer engagement,” Graham added. “But autonomy without assurance introduces new operational and governance risk. Continuous, independent validation will define the next phase of AI maturity in customer experience.”About PumpCXPumpCX is an independent AI assurance platform designed to provide continuous validation for AI-driven and agent-led customer experience environments. Operating as a control layer across complex, multi-vendor ecosystems, PumpCX enables enterprises to scale autonomous CX while verifying governance guardrails, compliance and operational integrity.For more information, visit www.pump.cx

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.