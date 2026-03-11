A Provocative Sci-Fi Novel Eleven Elements Draws Critical Praise for Its Bold Vision of a World Without Wars

Sci-Fi Novel Eleven Elements Healing Waters Sci-Fi Novel Healing Waters Back Cover

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a time when global tensions dominate headlines and conflicts continue to shape world politics, a new science-fiction novel imagining a radically different future—one without war, hunger, or environmental collapse—is attracting growing attention from literary reviewers.

Published by Metro Publishing Corporation, Eleven Elements: Book One – Healing Waters by acclaimed architect and futurist storyteller Robby Joshi, AIA, is earning strong early reviews for its imaginative premise and ambitious exploration of humanity’s future.

Set in the 26th century, where humanity has achieved a peaceful utopian society, the novel follows a team of time-traveling operatives sent back to 21st-century Florida to protect a manuscript that will determine the fate of civilization.

When their mission goes catastrophically wrong—leaving several agents dead and their commander suffering from partial amnesia—the team must race against time to locate the mysterious author whose ideas created their future.

Reviewers have been quick to recognize the novel’s scope and intellectual ambition.

Readers’ Favorite calls the book “a brilliant start to an epic sci-fi saga,” praising its “intriguing premise” and the way it draws readers into “an immersive world full of invigorating ideas and tantalizing mysteries.”

Meanwhile, BlueInk Review highlights the novel’s unique blend of action and philosophy, writing that “Joshi ably fuses pulpy science-fiction elements related to time travel with philosophical meditations on religion, the fate of humankind and the nature of utopian societies.” The review concludes that “the resulting adventure-filled narrative is both exciting and intellectually stimulating.”

Kirkus Reviews likewise notes the book’s bold conceptual framework, describing it as “plans for a better Earth packaged as a time-travel SF thriller.”

The story centers on Commander Maxilon Renner, a veteran time-travel operative from the year 2532 whose mission is to ensure the publication of The Manifesto of Eleven Elements, a revolutionary document written by architect-philosopher Joshua DeWine. According to the travelers’ historical records, the ideas contained in the manuscript eventually guide humanity toward environmental stewardship, global cooperation, and lasting peace.

But when DeWine disappears and the manuscript is lost, the future itself begins to unravel.

As Renner and his team struggle to survive in a chaotic 21st-century world far removed from their utopian homeland, they must navigate law-enforcement scrutiny, rival operatives, rogue artificial intelligence systems, and the possibility of betrayal within their own ranks.

More than a time-travel adventure, Eleven Elements explores whether humanity can consciously choose a different path. The novel imagines a future free from wars, poverty, and everyday misery, while presenting a philosophical blueprint for how such a civilization might emerge. In a world where conflict continues to dominate the global landscape, the story invites readers to consider whether the ideas that shape tomorrow must begin with the choices made today.

The novel is the first installment in Joshi’s planned seven-book Eleven Elements saga, a sweeping speculative series examining how ideas, choices, and vision can shape the destiny of civilization.

With reviewers already praising its imaginative scope and thought-provoking themes, Eleven Elements: Book One – Healing Waters is positioning itself as a notable new entry in contemporary speculative fiction.

About the Author

Robby Joshi, AIA is a registered Architect and a futurist storyteller whose work blends speculative science fiction with systems thinking, philosophy, and global design. Drawing on decades of professional experience and a lifelong fascination with humanity’s trajectory, he crafts narratives that challenge readers to see both the present and the future through a wider lens. Based in Florida, he balances his architectural practice with world-building—both real and fictional.

