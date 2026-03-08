Peace is the Need of the Hour - Global Initiative Gathers Momentum Ahead of Billionaires for Peace Conclave

Dr. Huzaifa Khorakiwala

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world increasingly defined by geopolitical tensions, conflict, and division, the call for peace has taken on renewed urgency. As global leaders prepare to gather in Dubai this May for the upcoming Billionaires for Peace Conclave, the I Am Peacekeeper Movement is amplifying its message that peace begins within individuals and must translate into collective action.Founded by humanitarian leader Dr. Huzaifa Khorakiwala, the movement promotes seven core human values -Truth, Gratitude, Forgiveness, Love, Humility, Giving, and Patience as the foundation of inner harmony and, ultimately, global peace.“Peace is not merely the absence of conflict, it is a shared responsibility rooted in how we live, act, and lead,” said Dr. Khorakiwala. “In a world of unprecedented challenges, we must align our values with our actions.”The I Am Peacekeeper Movement launched in Dubai to unite individuals, institutions, and communities under a common mission of harmony and mutual understanding and has quickly grown into a global platform engaging millions advocates worldwide. Its initiatives — including digital campaigns, grassroots networks and the upcoming Billionaires for Peace Conclave — reflect the UAE’s ethos of tolerance and coexistence.The initiative follows the landmark Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit held in April last year, which brought together 10 Nobel Peace Laureates on a single stage, culminating in the release of a Peace Charter encouraging global solidarity and ethical leadership.The movement’s focus on lived values resonates with the UAE’s vision of dialogue and peace-building, making Dubai a natural host for global peace discourse.

