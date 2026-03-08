Eleven-Year-Old Fashion Designer, Actor Charlie LeRoy Wins First 'Be A Star With A Star' Contest Through eZWay Network

Charlie LeRoy wins Be A Star With A Star with Bill Duke Charlie LeRoy gives Bill Duke a Birthday Gift Charlie LeRoy meets Bill Duke

A Bright Future Ahead

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eleven-year-old fashion designer, actor, and founder of Charlie Designs A Whole New World 501c3, Charlie LeRoy, proudly celebrates winning the first in an ongoing series of “Be A Star With A Star” contests created by eZWay Network. The contest series was developed to support meaningful causes while creating impactful experiences for both the honored Star and the contest winner.Charlie, an active eZWay Network member, received the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet acclaimed actor and filmmaker Bill Duke during the celebration of his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star and exclusive birthday festivities.“I never dreamed I would get to meet Bill Duke, and I loved celebrating his Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Celebrating his birthday was truly a gift to me as well because my birthday was the next day,” Charlie shared.The experience marks a powerful milestone in Charlie’s young career and exemplifies the mission behind the “Be A Star With A Star” initiative — to uplift causes, celebrate excellence, and create meaningful connections between rising talents and established industry leaders.About eZWay NetworkeZWay Network is a multimedia platform and social network designed for entrepreneurs, influencers, and content creators to promote their brands, distribute content, and network globally in real time. The platform acts as an umbrella for a diverse ecosystem of services, including:Entrepretainment Focus: A dynamic blend of entertainment and entrepreneurship featuring shows, interviews, and news coverage.Multimedia Ecosystem: eZWay TV is a powerful digital media platform and its own OTT television network, delivering premium content through advanced HLS streaming technology for seamless viewing across devices. The platform supports Pay-Per-View, On-demand programming, and 24/7 live broadcasting, allowing creators, brands, and networks to distribute and monetize their content globally. Through the eZWay EchoSystem, eZWay.TV provides a complete media solution that empowers entrepreneurs, influencers, and organizations to scale their visibility, control their distribution, and reach audiences anytime, anywhere. TeenX TV powered by eZWay Network is just one example of how hosts like Charlie can promote, inspire and reach viewers.Social & Networking Tools: The interactive app eZWayAccess.com (eZWayi) enables real-time messaging and collaboration, along with the “Wall of Fame” business directory.Promotion & Marketing Services: Through eZWayPromotions.com, entrepreneurs and influencers can expand their reach and brand visibility.Community-Driven Collaboration: A supportive collective of like-minded professionals who refer to themselves as the “eZWay Family,” connecting the dots and championing one another’s success.Members consistently describe being part of the eZWay Family as “having another family” — one that supports, collaborates, and creates opportunities on a global scale.A Bright Future AheadThrough this first “Be A Star With A Star” experience, eZWay Network continues to demonstrate its commitment to supporting both Stars and the meaningful causes they represent. The organization invites the broader community to participate in upcoming contests for the chance to support important causes and shine as a Star.eZWay Network has opened doors for Charlie and many other members to experiences they never imagined possible. With continued support from her family, Charlie will also be leading a new Kids Division for eZWay Network — inspiring the next generation of young entrepreneurs and creatives.To learn more about eZWay Network and future “Be A Star With A Star” contests, follow the eZWay Family on Instagram or download the eZWay app.Media Contact:Jamie LeRoyExecutive AssistantEmail: ezwayjamieleroy@gmail.comPhone: 330-806-9939Website: https://ezwaynetwork.com/home/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.