GatorPAC announces endorsement of Kevin Wilson in the Republican primary for Mississippi's 2nd Congressional District

GatorPAC Chairman Col. Rob Maness Endorses Kevin Wilson in Mississippi CD 2 GOP Primary

GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GatorPAC, a conservative political action committee dedicated to electing principled leaders who uphold constitutional values, fiscal responsibility, border security, and strong national defense, today announced its endorsement of Kevin Wilson in the Republican primary for Mississippi's 2nd Congressional District.Retired Colonel Rob Maness, Chairman of GatorPAC and its Veterans Leadership Fund project, made the following statement: "I am proud to announce GatorPAC's endorsement of Kevin Wilson for Congress in Mississippi's 2nd District. Kevin is a proven veteran, successful businessman, and dedicated public servant who embodies the conservative principles we fight for every day. As a U.S. Army veteran who served as a Field Artillery Fire Direction Control Specialist, Kevin learned discipline, leadership, and the importance of mission accomplishment under pressure—qualities desperately needed in Washington.After his military service, Kevin returned home and built a thriving oil and natural gas business from the ground up through sheer hard work and determination. Today, his company stands as Mississippi's largest independent producer of oil and natural gas, creating jobs, driving economic growth, and supporting American energy independence. His story is one of American grit: no handouts, just results.Kevin has also proven himself in public service as a member—and current President—of the Adams County Board of Supervisors. He has tackled real local issues, from infrastructure and public safety to responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars, delivering for his community without the trappings of career politics.In a time when Washington is broken and out of touch, Kevin Wilson offers practical, results-oriented leadership. He understands what it takes to meet payroll, create opportunity, and put people first. GatorPAC is committed to supporting fighters like Kevin who will drain the swamp, secure our borders, unleash American energy, and restore accountability to government."We urge Republicans in Mississippi's 2nd District to support Kevin Wilson in the March 10 primary. He is the conservative warrior this district needs to challenge the status quo and deliver for Mississippi families."About GatorPACGatorPAC and its Veterans Leadership Fund project are founded and chaired by retired Colonel Rob Maness. It supports veteran and conservative candidates who are committed to constitutional principles, fiscal responsibility, strong national security, and putting America First. For more information, visit gatorpac.com.

