A New Category of AI: HEA-World Launches Human-Enhanced Agents

HEA-World introduces the Magic AskBar, allowing visitors to ask questions directly on any website and receive answers from an AI trained on the company’s knowledge. HEA-World transforms an organization’s knowledge—websites, documents, and structured resources—into Human-Enhanced Agents that can answer questions and guide users in real time. HEA-World logo

Organizations can now create AI agents trained on their own knowledge, aligned with their voice, and fully under their control.

We believe every organization, every expert, and even every individual will eventually be represented by an AI. The question is not whether AI will speak on your behalf, but whether you control it.” — Nicolas Payen

NAARDEN, NOORD-HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HEA-World today announced the public launch of its platform, enabling organizations and individuals to create Human-Enhanced Agents (HEAs) — AI assistants trained on their own content, aligned with their voice, and fully under their control.Unlike generic chatbots or standard AI assistants, HEAs are designed to represent a specific person, organization, or domain of expertise. Built from curated knowledge sources such as websites, documents, and structured resources, these agents can answer questions, guide users, and trigger meaningful actions while remaining aligned with the intent of their owners.The platform is built on a simple idea: AI should represent you, not replace you.HEA-World provides a professional environment to create, govern, and deploy AI agents that remain consistent with their owners’ knowledge, tone, and objectives. These agents can be embedded on websites, integrated into digital products, or accessed directly through the HEA-World platform.Key capabilities include:• Human-aligned AI agents built from curated knowledge sources• Full ownership and control over the AI’s voice and knowledge• Deployment across websites and digital environments• AI-guided actions and conversation goals defined by the owner• A platform built using modern AI development tools, illustrating how AI leverage is accelerating the creation of complex software platforms“AI is not just changing products,” said Nicolas Payen.“It is changing how quickly ambitious ideas can be built.”The HEA-World platform is now open to the public.Learn more:Media kit:About HEA-WorldHEA-World is a platform for creating and governing Human-Enhanced Agents (HEAs) — AI assistants trained on curated human knowledge and aligned with the voice and intent of their owners.The platform’s mission is to enable a future where AI represents people and organizations responsibly, transparently, and under their control.About Nicolas PayenNicolas Payen is a French technology entrepreneur based in the Netherlands and the founder of HEA-World.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.