Tylent Technologies to unveil Lyvra™, Breakthrough IV Compounding Platform, at 30th EAHP Congress & VZA Berlin

A new architecture combining AI-driven workflow orchestration and magnetic levitation technology to deliver scalable, high-throughput sterile compounding.

TRENTO, TN, ITALY, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Week, Tylent Technologies to Unveil Lyvra™, a Breakthrough Platform for IV Compounding Automation, at the EAHP 30th Congress in Barcelona and the VZA Zytostatika Association in Berlin. A new European-designed platform for IV compounding automation delivering unprecedented throughput, scalability, and workflow integration for hospital and outsourced pharmacy environments. Despite more than two decades of technological development by many world vendors, adoption of intravenous (IV) compounding automation across Europe remains below 1%. This gap in absence of adoption is not driven by lack of clinical need, regulatory barriers, or professional expertise — but by automation architectures that failed to align with the operational realities of industry customer needs, especially for Oncology and mAbs.“For many years, IV compounding automation vendors focused on using mechanical systems to replicate manual preparation steps rather than rethinking the total workflow itself,” said Gaspar G. de Viedma, industry expert and advisor to Tylent Technologies. “The result has been complex systems with limited speed, bottlenecks, and poor scalability — technologies that often struggled to integrate effectively into European pharmacy operations.”Many legacy solutions continue to rely on serialized, single-task robotic workflows, creating throughput limitations and fragmented processes. These constraints are increasingly incompatible with healthcare systems facing rising demand, tighter resources, ageing populations, drug shortages, and persistent deficits of pharmacy technicians and nursing staff.A New Architecture for IV Compounding AutomationLyvra™ represents a fundamental shift from single-task-based automation to full workflow integration. Developed in Europe by pharmacy and mechatronics experts with decades of industry experience, Lyvra™ is designed to meet European pharmacies’ expectations for safety, traceability, efficiency, and scalable production capacity, from stock to the patient.By combining AI-driven workflow orchestration with magnetic levitation technology powered by Beckhoff Automation, Lyvra™ enables true parallel processing and multi-tasking — eliminating the serial workflow constraints that have historically limited the productivity and adoption of IV compounding automation.Not an Iteration — A BreakthroughLyvra™ is not an incremental upgrade but a new automation architecture powered by numerous underlying Mechatronics Foundations designed to address structural challenges in pharmacy compounding operations, including:Scalable material handling within controlled ISO 5 cleanroom environmentsAI-driven orchestration of complex compounding workflowsAutomated ready-to-administer IV dose packagingReduced labor dependency on scarce pharmacy technician and nursing resourcesThis new platform is designed to support both hospital cleanroom environments and centralized compounding facilities (CIVAs) increasingly adopted across European healthcare systems.Live Demonstration at the EAHP 30th CongressTylent Technologies will officially unveil and demonstrate Lyvra™ to hospital pharmacists at Booth 15 during the 30th Congress of the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists (EAHP), taking place in Barcelona, Spain, from 18–20 March 2026. https://eahp.eu/congress/30th-congress-of-the-eahp/ Pharmacists attending EAHP will have the opportunity to see Lyvra™ in operation and discover how a total process-first approach to automation can overcome long-standing barriers that have limited the scalability and adoption of IV compounding automation across Europe.Private Technology BriefingsIn addition, Gaspar G. De Viedma, a globally recognised expert in IV compounding automation, will host two private technology briefing sessions at EAHP on March 19 at Room 133, providing a detailed overview of Lyvra™’s architecture and breakthrough capabilities. Attendance is by invitation only and requires pre-registration. Those interested in attending may contact: caissut@tylent-technologies.comIn addition Mr. De Viedma will also be available for Lyvra™ detailed discussions with retail or outsourced IV compounding German pharmacists on March 20 to 21 at Berlin’s VZA-Jahrestagung Zytostatika Association to be held at Berlin Melia Hotel, www.vza-info.de , at Tylent Technologies booth in Berlin.For Media Inquiries please contact:

