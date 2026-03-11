BriteCo Survey: Independent Insurance Agents Say Over 75% of Clients Had Homeowners Premium Increases in 2025

Insurance agent survey respondents indicated the top reasons for homeowners insurance rate increases or non-renewal of policies.

Stand-Alone Jewelry Policies Emerge As a Key Strategy for Agents to Manage Crisis in Homeowners Insurance

The survey findings reveal a market under sustained pressure, and a shift in how agents are advising clients to adapt that includes moving jewelry coverage to a stand-alone jewelry insurance policy.” — BriteCo CEO Dustin Lemick

EVANSTON, IL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As homeowners insurance premiums continue to climb nationwide, independent insurance agents are increasingly turning to stand-alone jewelry policies as a practical solution to help clients manage rising costs and reduce renewal risk, according to BriteCo ’s 2025 Independent Insurance Agent Survey The report entitled, Independent Insurance Agent Survey 2025: The Homeowners Insurance Pressure Cooker and How Stand-Alone Jewelry Policies Can Help, reflects responses from 427 independent insurance agents across all 50 states, collected between November 11 and December 30, 2025."The BriteCo findings reveal a market under sustained pressure," according to BriteCo CEO Dustin Lemick , "and a shift in how agents are advising clients to adapt that includes moving jewelry coverage to a stand-alone jewelry insurance policy."Premium Increases Are WidespreadHomeowners (HO) premium increases remain the dominant issue impacting agents and their clients. According to the survey: 63.1% of agents said that more than 75% of their clients experienced a homeowners premium increase in the past year. Non-renewals, while also important, were less prevalent. 77% of agents reported that fewer than 25% of their clients received a non-renewal noticeThe top drivers of these homeowners insurance increases align with broader national trends:* Repair costs (74.5%)* Climate-related disasters (70.3%)* High-risk geographic location (44.0%)* Multiple claims within a short period of time (35.8%)These responses mirror external economic and environmental pressures. Repair and replacement costs have surged in recent years, and catastrophic weather events continue to strain underwriting results nationwide, contributing to tightening guidelines and higher premiums.Stand-Alone Jewelry Insurance Moves Into the MainstreamAgainst this backdrop, stand-alone jewelry insurance is no longer a niche recommendation — it is becoming a core strategy for managing premiums.When asked how they are helping clients manage rising homeowners costs, agents reported:* Increasing deductibles (87.4%)* Bundling policies for discounts (67.2%)* Replacing jewelry riders or floaters with a stand-alone jewelry policy (50.8%)Additionally, 68.9% of agents said they “always” or “often” recommend stand-alone jewelry insurance to clients.This shift reflects a growing recognition that jewelry coverage placed on a homeowners rider or floater can create unintended consequences — particularly when a claim is filed.Claims Reporting: A Critical DifferentiatorOne of the most significant findings in the survey involves loss-history reporting systems such as CLUE (Comprehensive Loss Underwriting Exchange) and A-PLUS. These databases are widely used by insurers during underwriting for decisions on premium rates and renewals. The databases can contain up to seven years of an individual’s claims history.Even a single jewelry claim reported through these systems may impact homeowners premiums or renewal eligibility.BriteCo’s survey found:* 76.6% of agents are aware that some stand-alone jewelry policies do not report claims to third-party loss-history databases like CLUE or A-PLUS* However, 54.4% said their clients do not understand the potential impact a jewelry claim could have on their homeowners insurance* Nearly all agents (99.5%) believe it is important to explain this risk to clients.The report emphasizes that not all stand-alone jewelry providers have identical reporting practices. Agents are encouraged to confirm whether a provider reports claims to CLUE, A-PLUS, or other loss-history data services. BriteCo jewelry insurance, for example, specifically states that it does not report jewelry claims to either CLUE or A-PLUS.Regional Pressures Reflect Catastrophe ExposureSurvey respondents operate nationwide, with particularly strong representation in catastrophe-prone states including Texas (22.9%), Florida (21.3%), California (10.3%), and Arizona (16.1%).Agents in Florida, Texas, and California were significantly more likely to cite “high-risk area” as a driver of premium increases (53.0% vs. 34.6% among others).Yet the report underscores that premium increases are broadly distributed across regions, reinforcing that homeowners insurance instability is a national — not just coastal — issue.Barriers to Stand-Alone Jewelry Insurance AdoptionWhile agents see value in stand-alone jewelry policies, the report notes that adoption barriers are primarily operational rather than philosophical. The top challenges cited include:* Limited options among stand-alone providers (31.3%)* Difficulty converting clients (29.6%)* Lack of client interest (26.5%)* Lengthy quoting and underwriting processes (22.4%)Open-ended responses repeatedly emphasized speed, documentation workflows, and easier integration as “make-or-break” factors in successful adoption.A “Pressure Valve” in a Volatile MarketBriteCo’s insurance agent survey report concludes that stand-alone jewelry insurance is increasingly functioning as a “pressure valve” within homeowners insurance conversations. Rather than serving as a separate product pitch, it is becoming part of broader discussions about managing premiums and renewal risks.As homeowners insurance costs continue to rise in 2026 and beyond, agents are seeking solutions that allow clients to reduce exposure while maintaining meaningful coverage for high-value items. By separating jewelry coverage from the homeowners policy, clients can reduce claim-related concerns and preserve flexibility during renewal conversations — a strategy that many independent agents now view as essential in a volatile market.To view and download the free report visit https://brite.co/2025-agent-survey-report/ About the SurveyBriteCo’s 2025 Independent Insurance Agent Survey reflects 427 self-reported responses from independent agents representing all 50 U.S. states, collected from November 11 to December 30, 2025.About BriteCoBriteCo is a leading provider of modern jewelry and event insurance. Offering comprehensive worldwide coverage for jewelry and watches against loss, theft, and damage, BriteCo also provides liability and cancellation insurance for weddings and events. Policies are backed by an AM Best A+ rated insurer and feature fast online quotes, affordable monthly premiums, and full-value coverage.

How Jewelry Claims Affect Your Homeowners Insurance

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.