Advanced eClinical Training Expands Nationwide Clinical Partner Network, Strengthening Medical Assistant Pipeline

Expanding our nationwide clinical partner network allows us to directly address the growing national shortage of frontline healthcare professionals by building scalable training pipelines.” — Shay Safarzadeh, Founder CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced eClinical Training (ACT), a nationally recognized provider of healthcare workforce training programs, today announced the continued expansion of its nationwide clinical partner network spanning more than 1,000 healthcare sites across the United States, creating one of the largest externship placement networks supporting online medical assistant training ( https://advclinical.org ) and CCMA certification pathways.The expanding network includes urgent care clinics, physician practices, outpatient healthcare systems, and national healthcare providers such as Concentra, Kaiser Permanente facilities, CVS Health locations, and hundreds of additional clinical partners, allowing ACT students to gain hands-on clinical externship experience while preparing for national healthcare certification exams.As demand for healthcare workers continues to rise across the United States, ACT’s externship placement model helps connect trained students with healthcare facilities that need workforce-ready medical assistants and allied health professionals.Creating One of the Largest Nationwide Medical Assistant Externship NetworksThrough its network of more than 1,000 healthcare affiliates nationwide, ACT provides students enrolled in its online Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) and other allied health training programs with opportunities to complete real-world clinical externships in patient care environments.These placements allow students to develop hands-on experience performing tasks such as:patient intake and vital signs assessmentclinical documentation and electronic medical recordsphlebotomy and specimen collectioninfection control procedurespatient care coordination within clinical teamsBy combining accelerated online training with real clinical experience, ACT prepares students to transition more effectively into healthcare roles immediately following certification.Addressing the Growing Healthcare Workforce ShortageHealthcare providers across the United States continue to face significant workforce shortages across allied health roles, including medical assistants, phlebotomists, and patient care technicians.ACT’s training and externship placement model was designed specifically to help address this workforce gap by preparing students to enter clinical environments with both technical training and practical experience.The organization’s programs integrate accelerated simulation-based training with hands-on externships, ensuring students gain exposure to real clinical workflows before entering the healthcare workforce.The Extern-to-Hire Workforce ModelA defining component of ACT’s program is its extern-to-hire workforce pipeline, which allows healthcare employers to evaluate students during their clinical externship period before extending employment offers.Healthcare partners have increasingly valued this approach because it allows clinics to:observe students performing real clinical duties before hiringreduce recruitment and onboarding costsshorten time-to-hire for critical rolesbuild reliable workforce pipelines within their own facilitiesBy participating in the externship network, healthcare providers can effectively train potential employees within their own clinical environments, helping reduce staffing gaps while lowering recruitment overhead.Employers participating in the program have noted that ACT students are able to integrate quickly into clinical operations due to their prior simulation-based training and structured curriculum.National Workforce Alignment and Program RecognitionACT’s curriculum has received several recognitions and approvals supporting its role in workforce development and healthcare training.These include:American Council on Education (ACE) credit recommendations evaluating ACT coursework for potential college-level credit equivalency.Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) alignment through Eligible Training Provider Lists (ETPL) in multiple states, supporting workforce training initiatives.Alignment with U.S. Department of Labor workforce development initiatives focused on preparing individuals for high-demand healthcare careers.These recognitions support ACT’s ability to deliver training that aligns with national workforce needs and employer expectations.Industry-Leading Certification Success RatesStudents enrolled in ACT’s medical assistant training programs demonstrate strong outcomes in national certification exams.The organization currently reports a 97% pass rate on the Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) certification exam, significantly higher than the national average pass rate of approximately 74%.This success rate reflects the effectiveness of ACT’s training approach, which combines:structured online courseworkinteractive simulation-based trainingclinical externship placementsfocused certification exam preparationTogether, these elements help prepare students to enter healthcare careers with the skills and experience required by employers.Expanding Clinical Opportunities in Phlebotomy and Diagnostic TrainingIn addition to medical assistant externships, ACT is expanding clinical training opportunities in phlebotomy and diagnostic services, allowing students to gain hands-on experience in specimen collection and laboratory workflows.These expanded training placements help meet growing demand for skilled professionals across urgent care centers, outpatient clinics, and diagnostic laboratories nationwide.Strengthening the Healthcare Workforce PipelineWith more than 1,000 healthcare partners nationwide, ACT continues to strengthen its position as a leading provider of online medical assistant training programs with externship placement opportunities.Through its network of clinical partners and workforce-focused training model, ACT is helping create new pathways for individuals entering healthcare careers while supporting healthcare providers seeking reliable staffing pipelines.“Expanding our nationwide clinical partner network allows us to connect students with meaningful clinical experience while helping healthcare organizations develop future workforce pipelines,” Shay Safarzadeh, founder / CEO of ACT said.. Our goal is to ensure that students completing our programs are not only prepared for certification but also ready to contribute effectively in real healthcare environments.”About Advanced eClinical TrainingAdvanced eClinical Training (ACT) provides accelerated healthcare training programs designed to prepare students for clinical careers through online medical assistant certification programs, simulation-based training, and nationwide externship placements. ACT partners with healthcare providers across the United States to connect students with real clinical experience and workforce opportunities.For more information, visit https://advclinical.org

