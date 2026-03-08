MonsGeek Introduces TMR MagMech Magnetic Keyboards: Hybrid Mechanical and Magnetic Switches in One Keyboard

M1 V5 TMR with Black Transparent Keycaps TMR MagMech: Hybrid Mechanical and Magnetic Switches Keyboard PCBa：Hall Effect VS TMR

MonsGeek unveils TMR MagMech keyboards, combining mechanical and magnetic switches in a hybrid design for precision, customization, and gaming performance.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, March 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As magnetic switch keyboards gain popularity among gamers, manufacturers are exploring ways to combine high-performance gaming features with everyday usability. MonsGeek has introduced TMR MagMech, a hybrid function that allows keyboards to support both magnetic switches and traditional mechanical switches. The name MagMech reflects the company’s concept of Magnetic + Mechanical compatibility, enabling users to customize key types according to their preferences.

This hybrid function addresses a common discussion among keyboard enthusiasts: while magnetic switches provide rapid triggering and adjustable actuation, many users still prefer the sound and feel of mechanical switches. With TMR MagMech, gamers can assign magnetic switches to frequently used keys like WASD, while customizing other keys with linear, tactile, or clicky mechanical switches, balancing gaming performance with everyday typing comfort.

TMR vs Hall Effect: High Precision and Stability

The MagMech function relies on TMR (Tunnel Magnetoresistance) sensor technology, which detects magnetic field changes with very high sensitivity. In comparison with traditional Hall Effect sensors, TMR offers higher precision, greater tolerance for magnetic alignment, and lower power consumption, ensuring keyboards maintain consistent actuation and responsiveness even when combining magnetic and mechanical switches. This high-precision capability makes hybrid functionality like MagMech possible without compromising key performance.

Applications and TMR MagMech Keyboards

MonsGeek has launched the FUN60 Ultra TMR (compact 60% layout, priced from $64.99) and M1 V5 TMR (75% layout, priced at $149.99) magnetic switch keyboards. Both models feature aluminum case with 0.01mm precision and support hot-swappable 5-pin and 3-pin mechanical switches, allowing users to freely mix magnetic and mechanical switches without soldering. This flexibility makes it easy to customize keys for gaming speed or traditional typing feel.

A Hybrid Direction for Keyboards

MonsGeek’s TMR MagMech demonstrates a new approach in keyboard design: combining the speed and adjustability of magnetic switches with the tactile and acoustic experience of mechanical switches. By leveraging TMR sensors, the function delivers high-precision actuation even in hybrid configurations, giving users greater flexibility and customization. Hybrid functions like MagMech illustrate a potential future for keyboards that balance gaming performance, typing comfort, and everyday usability.

MonsGeek M1 V5 TMR MagMech Magnetic Switch Keyboard

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.