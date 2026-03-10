BAYE London: Travel-Inspired Swimwear & Resortwear from Cape Town to Florida

Broderie BAYE London Collection Florida Palm BAYE London Collection Cape Protea BAYE London Collection

BAYE London launches travel-inspired swimwear and resortwear in Florida, offering confidence, style, and 20% off online with code SPRING20.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BAYE London , a luxury swimwear and resort wear brand founded by South African designer Kerry Sykes, is redefining the coastal wardrobe for women who value confidence, comfort, and global style. Now based in Florida, Sykes blends her lifelong passion for travel and fashion with her mission to create swimsuits that empower women to feel beautiful and free wherever life takes them.“I wanted to create swimwear that feels like freedom,” says Sykes, highlighting the philosophy behind BAYE London — a name that stands for “Be All You Envision.” The brand was born from her own journey to find swimwear with a perfect fit and premium feel, after decades of struggling to find pieces that celebrated her body and her lifestyle.A Brand with a Global Soul and a Local HeartBAYE London’s design narrative draws inspiration from coastal cultures and vibrant cities across the world. Rooted in Sykes’s early fashion career in South Africa and London, the brand now thrives in Florida’s coastal landscape, where sun, sea, and travel shape everyday life.With three distinctive collections — Cape Town Protea, Florida Palm , and London Broderie — the brand blends cultural heritage and modern sensibility:- Cape Town Protea celebrates South African floral motifs and bold colors.- Florida Palm channels laid-back, sun-washed coastal energy.- London Broderie showcases refined simplicity and versatility for resort escapes.Each garment — from statement swimsuits to flowing cover-ups and elegant resort dresses — is crafted in premium, sustainably produced fabrics that offer stretch, support, breathability, and resistance to suntan oil, seawater, and chlorine. Swimsuits and bikini’s are fully lined with ultra-soft materials for comfort and confidence, even when wet.A Vision of Confidence and InclusivityBAYE London’s mission is to empower beach bodies of all shapes and sizes through thoughtful design, exceptional fit, and timeless style. Through years of hands-on experience in lingerie and swimwear design, Sykes combines technical expertise with a deep understanding of what women want: pieces that feel as good as they look.“BAYE London is more than just a swimwear brand,” Sykes explains. It stands for confidence, self-expression, and a lifestyle rooted in exploration — from seaside mornings to sunset dinners.Spring20 Activation and Seasonal EditThis spring, BAYE London is offering 20% off its full online collection with the code SPRING20, celebrating the season with its curated Spring20 Edit — perfect for Florida’s vibrant spring climate and travel season. Additionally, customers receive a complimentary BAYE London wet bag with every swimsuit purchase, ideal for travel and coastal living.Available Now Online at www.bayelondon.com BAYE London products are available online, with free U.S. shipping on orders over $150 and a full sizing guide available to support confident online shopping.About the FounderKerry Sykes is a South African-born designer with over two decades of industry experience in lingerie and swimwear design. She founded BAYE London out of a desire to create swimwear that offers both confidence and comfort for women of all lifestyles. Inspired by coastal cultures and global travel, Sykes now calls Florida home while continuing to design collections that celebrate beauty and freedom.

Be All You Envision.

