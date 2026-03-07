Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on March 7.

Abiy Ahmed Ali condemned Iran’s air attack on Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The head of state expressed his gratitude for the phone call and the support shown.

During the phone conversation, they warmly recalled the recent official visit of the Ethiopian Prime Minister to Azerbaijan, expressing confidence that the discussions held and documents signed during the visit would make an important contribution to bilateral relations.