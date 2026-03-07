President of the Presidential Council of the State of Libya Mohamed Younis al-Menfi made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on March 7.

Mohamed Younis al-Menfi condemned Iran’s air attack on Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the phone call and for the solidarity shown.

During the telephone conversation, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Libya.