Fort Worth Roofer Helps Homeowners Fight Back Against Lowball Storm Damage Insurance Claims

Veteran Brothers Roofing & Restoration is guiding North Texas homeowners through complex insurance claim processes after storm damage.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As severe weather events continue to batter the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, many homeowners are discovering that their initial insurance estimates fall far short of covering the true cost of storm damage repairs. Veteran Brothers Roofing & Restoration , a Fort Worth-based, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, is stepping up as a dedicated advocate for homeowners navigating the often complicated insurance claims process.Texas recorded more major hail events than any other state in 2024, and Tarrant County ranks among the top counties in the nation for severe hail days since 2000. The June 1, 2025 DFW hailstorm, which dropped hailstones measuring up to three inches in diameter, left thousands of homes with significant roof damage across the region. For many property owners, the challenge did not end with the storm. It continued in the form of insurance adjusters who may underestimate the full scope of damage, leaving homeowners with repair bills that exceed what their insurer initially agreed to cover. Veteran Brothers Roofing and Restoration specializes in insurance restoration alongside traditional roof installation, bringing a level of expertise that allows the company to identify damage that is commonly overlooked during a standard adjuster walkthrough. The team conducts free roof inspections for homeowners following storm events, documenting every area of concern with detailed assessments that can be used to support a supplemental or disputed claim. This approach has helped Fort Worth area homeowners recover tens of thousands of dollars in legitimate compensation that would otherwise have gone uncollected."Every project starts with a walkthrough and ends with one," said Cameron Schronk, founder and disabled veteran. "We don't close out a job until the homeowner walks the property with us and confirms they're satisfied with every detail, from ridge cap alignment down to the cleanup."Schronk founded Veteran Brothers in 2021 after returning from service, building the company around the values of precision, accountability, and transparency that shaped his time in the military. The company has since earned GAF Master Elite Contractor status, a designation held by fewer than two percent of roofing contractors nationwide, along with an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and a perfect 5.0-star Google rating across all verified reviews.Trust is a central factor for homeowners choosing who to work with on an insurance claim. A 2024 BrightLocal survey found that 35 percent of homeowners rank online reviews as the top factor when selecting a roofing contractor. Veteran Brothers' consistently strong reviews reflect a client-first process that includes thorough documentation, clear communication with both the homeowner and the insurer, and no pressure to close a job prematurely.The company's insurance claim advocacy services are available to homeowners throughout the DFW Metroplex, including Tarrant, Dallas, Denton, Collin, and Parker counties. Services include initial storm damage inspections, detailed damage reports, assistance with claim filing, coordination with insurance adjusters, and full roof replacement or restoration upon claim approval. All work is backed by a 10-year workmanship warranty.Fort Worth homeowners who experienced damage from recent storms are encouraged to schedule a free roof inspection before filing a claim or accepting an initial settlement offer. Early documentation is critical to ensuring adjusters have a complete picture of the damage.About Veteran Brothers Roofing & Restoration Veteran Brothers Roofing & Restoration in Fort Worth, TX is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business founded in 2021 by disabled veteran Cameron Schronk. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, the company serves the greater DFW Metroplex with roof installation, storm damage restoration, emergency repairs, and insurance claim assistance. Veteran Brothers holds GAF Master Elite Contractor status, an A+ BBB rating, and a perfect 5.0-star Google rating. The company serves Tarrant, Dallas, Denton, Collin, and Parker counties and backs all work with a 10-year workmanship warranty.###Media ContactVeteran Brothers Roofing & RestorationAddress: 5310 N Tarrant Pkwy #128, Fort Worth, TX 76137Phone: (817) 875-9834Website: https://veteranbros.com/

