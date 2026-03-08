20 of Dubai’s Leading Real Estate Agencies Unite at Dubai Property Exhibition to Strengthen Industry Collaboration

Industry leaders, developers, investors, and brokerage executives at DPS Talks 20 of Dubai’s leading agencies meeting to align on collaboration, confidence, and long-term growth.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Twenty of Dubai’s most active real estate brokerage agencies convened on the 3rd of March at the Dubai Property Exhibition for a focused industry dialogue that underscored a single, powerful message: one room. one conversation. not competition, collaboration.The closed-door gathering brought together owners and senior leaders from major brokerage firms, developers, investors, and industry innovators for an open discussion on market confidence, responsible messaging, and the long-term vision for Dubai’s property market. The meeting launched DPS Talks, a new platform designed to align industry leadership around ideas that move the market forward.Rather than short-term rivalry, participants emphasised shared goals: reinforcing investor trust, supporting sustainable growth, and strengthening the narrative of Dubai as a global city built on confidence and clarity. “Great minds aligning for progress” was a recurring theme, reflecting an industry stepping up to lead responsibly and collectively.The discussions come at a time when Dubai’s real estate sector continues to demonstrate exceptional momentum. Despite global economic uncertainty, daily property transactions recorded by the Dubai Land Department have consistently exceeded AED 1 billion, underscoring strong investor demand and market resilience. That performance gave added context and urgency to the meeting’s focus on consistent, constructive industry messaging.Participants widely thanked the founders and organising team behind DPS for bringing so many senior voices together under one roof. Developers, brokers, investors, and associated industry bodies praised the initiative for creating a stage where leadership meets responsibility and where ideas can be tested, aligned, and amplified.DPS Talks will continue as a regular forum where developers, brokerage leaders, investors, and innovators exchange insights on trends, product innovation, and the future of real estate in the region. With “one platform, one direction” as its guiding principle, the initiative aims to translate dialogue into practical collaboration that benefits buyers, investors, and the wider economy.“The decision to convene 20 of Dubai’s leading agencies in one room sent a clear signal we are committed to working together to support confidence and progress in the market,” said a DPS spokesperson.

