UK Education Consultancy Warns Nigerian and Ghanaian Families Over Misleading Study Abroad Agents

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As demand for UK education grows across Nigeria, Ghana, and other African countries, a London-based consultancy is warning families about the increasing risks posed by unregulated education agents. Arthur-Reese, a trusted UK education consultancy, reports that many prospective students are losing money or receiving misleading guidance when planning to study in the UK.Over 38,000 Nigerian students currently study in the UK, with thousands more from Ghana, Kenya and South Africa pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional programs.During consultation meetings with Arthur-Reese, clients consistently highlighted three major risks:1. Agents collecting fees and disappearing, leaving applications incomplete and students without support. In one case, a Nigerian student paid £2,000 to an agent who later became unreachable, leaving the university placement at risk.2. Incomplete information about the true cost of studying in the UK, with families later facing additional expenses such as tuition top-ups, accommodation deposits, visa application fees, immigration health surcharge, travel costs, and daily living expenses. Many students were initially told the tuition deposit was the only significant cost.3. Misleading advice that part-time work can cover tuition fees and living costs, despite UK regulations limiting international students to 20 hours per week during term time. In practice, part-time employment typically covers a portion of living costs only, making financial planning critical for the tuition fee balance, and other associated costs.“These are systemic issues affecting African students pursuing UK education,” said Destiny Pointer, Founder and Lead Consultant at Arthur-Reese Education Consultancy. “Families must verify every aspect of the process, including UK study visa guidance and UK university admissions advice. Missteps can lead to financial loss, visa refusals, or missed opportunities.”Arthur-Reese provides strategic, end-to-end UK education advisory services, including UK university admissions guidance, application support, and personal statement development, as well as guidance on UK MBA programs, Masters in the UK, and private boarding school placements. The consultancy also provides realistic advice on tuition, living costs, and compliance with the UK Graduate Route, which allows international students to work in the UK for up to two years after graduation. This program is highly attractive to African students seeking post-study employment and career growth opportunities.Families often underestimate the total cost of studying in the UK. Typical annual costs can include:• Tuition: £12,000–£30,000 depending on program and institution• Living expenses: £13,000–£18,500 depending on location within the UK• Immigration Health surcharge (IHS): £1,035With additional up-front costs including:• Visa application fee: £524• Flight ticket: £400-£900Without proper guidance, many students find themselves unprepared for these expenses. “Understanding the real cost upfront is crucial,” Destiny Pointer noted. “Families need transparent advice from a trusted UK education consultancy to avoid unexpected shortfalls.”Arthur-Reese advises families to conduct three critical checks before engaging any education agent:1. Verify the agent’s credentials and track record2. Understand the full cost of tuition, living, and additional fees3. Confirm visa and work regulations independently“The UK remains a top destination because of its world-class education, structured visa programs, and post-study work opportunities,” Destiny Pointer added. “But success begins with credible guidance, transparent advice, and realistic expectations. Families should never rely solely on promises from unverified agents. Using a trusted UK education consultancy ensures accurate information on UK university applications and study visas. Arthur-Reese provides personalised support for African students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the UK. A full overview of the consultancy’s services is available on the Arthur-Reese Services Page . The consultancy also supports parents seeking a UK boarding school placement for their children.Arthur-Reese offers a Free Discovery Call to help students and parents clarify their goals, understand realistic UK education pathways, and avoid misinformation. Families interested in structured, compliance-led support can visit the Arthur-Reese Website About Arthur-Reese Education Consultancy:Founded in London by Nigerian-born education expert Destiny Pointer, Arthur-Reese delivers transparent, student-focused UK university and boarding school advisory services for African families. The consultancy combines professional expertise in HR strategy, compliance, and international mobility with lived experience navigating the UK education system. Arthur-Reese is committed to rebuilding trust in the international education sector by offering ethical education consultant services and realistic student outcomes for those studying in the UK.

