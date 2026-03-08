International Relations and Cooperation on evacuation of South African citizens from conflict zone in the Middle East

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) notes a significant increase in registrations by South Africans on the Travel Smart system, with over 6,400 South African citizens in the Middle East registering their presence as of 4 March 2026.

South African citizens currently in the region for non-essential travel who wish to evacuate cities and countries affected by the ongoing interstate conflict in the Middle East are strongly advised to use the official channels listed below. This proactive measure is essential to prepare for an exit from the danger zone as soon as it is safe to secure passage.

We urge all citizens to note that several airlines have resumed limited commercial flights out of the region. Citizens are strongly encouraged to take immediate advantage of this opportunity to leave, as heavy attacks are regrettably expected to continue in the coming days. Your safety is our paramount concern.

Furthermore, South Africans are strongly discouraged from all non-essential travel to the region at this time.

If you are experiencing difficulties with the evacuation process or require urgent consular support, please contact a department official immediately through the channels below.

Official contact information for consular support

South African Emergency Line (DIRCO): +27 12 351 1000 (Request Consular Services)

South African Embassy (Amman, Jordan): +962 79 552-0245

Jordan Border Inquiry: +962 5 393 3031

Email for Coordination: ngwanyaa@dirco.gov.za or segevl@dirco.gov.za

Emergency consular support

South Africa takes this opportunity to reiterate its firm call on all parties to the conflict to exercise maximum restraint and to act in a manner consistent with international law, international humanitarian law, and the principles of the United Nations Charter.

