President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers tribute to late Rev. Dr Jesse Louis Jackson



President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived at Chicago O' Hare International Airport in the state of Illinois in the United States of America.

President Ramaphosa will join members of the Jackson family, the PUSH Rainbow Coalition, the broader US Civil rights movement and other American and international dignitaries in paying tribute to the late Rev. Dr Jesse Louis Jackson.

The President will deliver his tribute during the Private Homegoing Celebration (Funeral).

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his deep sadness at the passing of Rev. Jackson at the age of 84.

Rev. Jesse Jackson’s irrepressible campaigns against apartheid and his support for the liberation struggle was a towering contribution to the global anti-apartheid cause.

In 2013, the Rev. Jesse Jackson was awarded South Africa’s National Order of the Companions of O.R. Tambo in Silver for dedicating his life to challenge societies and governments to recognise that all people are born equal, and that everyone is in equal measure entitled to life, liberty, prosperity and human rights.

The award honoured his excellent contribution to the fight against apartheid.

His campaigns for an end to apartheid included disinvestment from the apartheid economy and challenging the support the regime enjoyed in certain circles and institutions internationally.

Saturday, 7 March 2026

Private Homegoing Celebration—Rainbow PUSH Coalition

930 E. 50th Street, Chicago, IL 60615

Doors Open: 8:00 AM

Service: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM US CST.

