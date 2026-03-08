Global Finance Enters 'End of Predictability' as Demand for Roger Spitz’s Uncertainty Keynotes Surges

Risk Live Europe Closing Keynote by Roger Spitz in London AAA Framework by Roger Spitz (Disruptive Futures Institute) Roger Spitz - World's Top 30 Professional Futurists (Global Gurus) Roger Spitz Special Edition Keynote Series: “The Future of Predictability, Risk & Finance" Disrupt With Impact by Roger Spitz Endorsed by 4 Prestigious Awards

Former M&A Banker and Top-Ranked Futurist Roger Spitz Decodes Era of “Metaruptions” as Boards across Global Finance Seek Operating System for Deep Uncertainty

As we close the first quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of the 21st century, the verdict is in: ‘rare’ has become routine, and the ‘unprecedented’ is now our normal.” — Roger Spitz, Chair Disruptive Futures Institute

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Against the backdrop of a volatile start to 2026 - as the first quarter of the 21st century unfolds and global markets grapple with the collapse of historical data-driven models - the Disruptive Futures Institute announces an expanded global keynote tour for Roger Spitz. Anchored by the Strategic Imperative Series, “The Future of Predictability, Risk & Finance,” this special edition tour addresses a world where “rare” is routine and traditional “Predict and Act” frameworks have reached their expiration date.

Roger Spitz - named Top 15 Professional Futurists Worldwide for 2026 by Global Gurus 30 - brings a perspective that is unique in the field: the clinical rigor, insights and high-stakes experience of a former Global Head of Technology M&A applied to the nonlinear, liminal, and multiple worlds of a futurist. In an era defined by Metaruptions (the Disruptive Futures Institute 2026 Word of the Year), Spitz is decoding the paradigm shifts emerging across the boardrooms of asset managers, family offices, banks, insurers, and sovereign wealth funds.

“As we close the first quarter of the 21st century, the verdict is in: risk has mutated into deep (radical) uncertainty,” says Roger Spitz, Chair of the Disruptive Futures Institute. “Financial models thrive on data to price risk and returns, but the world is throwing curveballs - climate shifts, geofinancial fragmentation, and AI-driven systemic shocks - that defy historical precedence. You cannot model the unquantifiable; you must build the antifragility to weather it. Put simply, there is no data on the future.”

REFRAMING ANTIFRAGILITY AS THE NEW “ALPHA”

For our complex, nonlinear, and asymmetric world, Spitz excels at reframing “Antifragility” as the new “Alpha.” Fundamentally, today - and even more so tomorrow - the market should reward a company’s valuation as increasingly tied to its Metaruptive Resilience. This is the ability to not just survive systemic shocks, but to capture the “Golden Geese” that only appear in chaos.

Spitz identifies two primary drivers of this new Alpha:

• Systemic Re-allocation: The ability to aggressively absorb market share and distressed assets when competitors - reliant on fragile, linear models - inevitably collapse under pressure.

• Strategic Convexity: Maintaining high-upside optionality that allows an organization to benefit from the acceleration of a disruption, turning systemic shocks into fuel for effective, high-velocity growth.

Spitz argues that the next generation of top-tier asset managers should be defined by their ability to price this antifragile alpha - as enhanced asymmetric resilience - into their portfolios.



BEYOND THE STAGE: THE RISE OF THE BOARDROOM’S “STEALTH KEYNOTE”

While Spitz continues to headline grand stages globally, 2026 has seen a massive spike in demand for his more intimate, high-consequence interventions. Spitz categorizes his keynotes work into three distinct archetypes:

1. The Grand Stage (Resonance): Shifting mindsets at scale for thousands in world-class forums.

2. The Applied Deep-Dive (Dialogue): Turning resonance into application for executive and corporate groups of 50-500, operationalizing the Disruptive Futures Institute frameworks from his award-winning book Disrupt With Impact.

3. The Stealth Keynote (The Strategic Salon): Off-the-grid, confidential sessions for 10-50 board members, CEOs and family offices. This is where existential decision-making is stress-tested in silence - a return to Spitz’s M&A roots where the most consequential moves are forged under strict NDA.

In a world of deep uncertainty, boards don’t need a “performance” of the future; they need a Decision Architect who understands uncertainty in finance.

Recognizing that the most consequential decisions are often forged in silence, as the leading futurist keynote speaker 2026, Roger Spitz is scaling the “Stealth [Boardroom] Keynote.” These are off-the-grid, non-digital interventions for Global Boards and Family Offices. Operating under strict NDA, these sessions bypass the “performance” of futurism to focus on the cold reality of Existential Decision-Making. There are no cameras, no social media tags, and no public records - only the stress-testing of Grand Strategy at the highest levels of global finance and governance.



THE 2026 GLOBAL TOUR: NAVIGATING THE

“THREE GS”

Building on the momentum of his recent Americas tour - headlining MIT Technology Review’s EmTech and Amcham Talks - Spitz is now headlining major financial summits and executive briefings across London, New York, Zurich, Dubai, Singapore, Tokyo, and Frankfurt.

The themes for Spitz’s 2026 special edition speaking tour were stress-tested and previewed in exclusive, private executive briefings for some of the world’s leading financial institutions, from AXA in Paris to Porto Seguro in São Paulo, and RSA in San Francisco to Risk Live Europe in London.

Spitz’s now-famous Special Edition Keynote: The Future of Predictability, Risk & Finance is designed specifically for the world’s global financial stages. This high-demand series explores the future of risk, investments, geofinance, and insurance in an era defined by the collapse of predictability. Spitz has been decoding the paradigm shifts emerging across the boardrooms of asset managers, family offices, banks, and insurers - and specifically the next-order implications shaping the future of global finance.

His frameworks have been presented and explored by a range of elite organizations, including the CERA Global Risk Management Association, Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA), ICAEW, IBGC (Brazil), Risk Academy, Risk.Net, World Economic Forum, Dubai Capital Club, Institute of Directors, Temasek, Cloudflare, KPMG, AXA, and Porto Seguro.

In these sessions, Spitz moves the conversation beyond traditional risk mitigation and return analysis. By applying his AAA Framework, he demonstrates how the collision of the “Three Gs” - Geopolitics, Geoeconomics, and Geotechnology - creates a meta-layer of disruption that requires Anticipatory Governance, Antifragile foundations, and Agility - both for the risks and returns - now asymmetric.

For the financial sector, this isn’t just a theoretical shift; it is a fundamental realignment of how capital is protected and deployed in a world where “historical data” no longer provides a map for the future.

“We just received Roger Spitz, a world-leading authority in foresight… It is great to count on Roger to help us build our foresight capabilities.” - AXA Group, Head of Foresight

“Roger Spitz gave a compelling closing keynote. He challenged us to think differently about disruption… He asked bold, timely questions… A thought-provoking, high-impact way to close the event.” - Head of Events Risk.Net, Infopro Digital & Markets (Risk Live Europe)



MEDIA NOTES TO EDITORS

THE 2026 GLOBAL SPEAKING AGENDA: OPERATIONALIZING FUTURES INTELLIGENCE

Building on the momentum of the future of finance special edition, Roger Spitz is currently executing his 2026 global speaking agenda, focused on translating "deep uncertainty" into actionable strategic foresight for a multipolar world. The broader tour focuses on The Visionary Trilogy, a flagship collection of keynotes designed to operationalize the book's AAA Framework. This new phase focuses on translating the "deep uncertainty" frameworks of the book into actionable strategic foresight for a metaruptive world.

As governments and executive teams confront accelerating volatility, Spitz's work has become a primary reference point for leaders seeking clarity when traditional models no longer apply. The broader 2026 tour themes address the intersection of Artificial Intelligence, systemic disruptions (metaruptions), geopolitics, and the "Techistential" challenges facing humanity.

As one of the most prolific speakers in his field, Roger Spitz inspires thousands of organizations worldwide with his acclaimed headlining keynotes based on his body of work and publications. For 2026 he has unveiled:

• The Visionary Trilogy (Signature Flagship Keynotes): Spitz’s flagship collection of three standalone keynotes - rewire mindset, reclaim intelligence, and reinvent leadership for an unpredictable world.

• “Futures Of…” Series (Critical Frontier Keynotes): From algorithmic intelligence and quantum horizons to synthetic biology, the next energy supercycle, and the new space economy, Roger explores the frontier domains catalyzing systemic transitions across industries and economies - redefining work and shaping the long-term trajectories of humanity.

• Special Edition - The Future of Predictability, Risk & Finance (Deep Dive Special Edition Keynotes & Masterclasses): A timely keynote series on uncertainty decoding the future of risk, investments, geofinance, and insurance for global financial stages and boardrooms.

• “Call to Impact” Global Book & Speaking Tour (Roger Spitz’s Award-Winning Book Talks): Based on Spitz’s bestselling book, this global tour combines interactive keynotes, audience Q&A, workshops, and exclusive book signings.

THE VISIONARY TRILOGY: FLAGSHIP KEYNOTES FOR 2026

Roger Spitz’s 2026 speaking tour is anchored by The Visionary Trilogy, a collection of three standalone keynotes designed to operationalize the book’s seminal AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility):

01. THE MINDSET SHIFT - Become Visionary in an Unpredictable World: Moving from backward-looking analysis to a new operating system for deep uncertainty.

02. THE INTELLIGENCE SHIFT - Upgrade Human Decision-Making in the Age of AI: Examining how human judgment retains its edge as algorithms move from descriptive to prescriptive roles.

03. THE LEADERSHIP SHIFT – Foresight to Inspire Transformational Futures: Building foundations that grow stronger with shocks and using agility to bridge today’s choices with tomorrow’s possibilities.

SPECIAL EDITION KEYNOTES AND CRITICAL FRONTIER SERIES

Special Edition Keynotes: The Future of Predictability, Risk & Finance:

Designed for the world’s global financial stages, this high-demand keynote series explores the future of risk, investments, geofinance, and insurance in an era defined by the collapse of predictability. Roger Spitz decodes the paradigm shifts emerging across the boardrooms of asset managers, family offices, banks, and insurers – and the next-order implications shaping the future of global finance.

Spitz’s Special Edition Keynotes:

• Futures of Finance and Investment: Systemic Paradigm Shifts

• Adaptive Frameworks for Uncertainty: Strategies for a Disrupted World

• Black Swans and Golden Geese: Risks & Returns in the Era of Unpredictability

• The Future of Risk Management: Build Resilience for AI & Turbulence

• Futures of Boards and Governance: Anticipatory Leadership in Deep Uncertainty

• The Future of Insurability: Insuring the Uninsurable

Critical Frontier Series - “The Futures of…”:

From algorithmic intelligence and quantum horizons to synthetic biology, the next energy supercycle, and the new space economy, Roger Spitz explores the frontier domains catalyzing systemic transitions across industries and economies – redefining work and shaping the long-term trajectories of humanity.

In this popular frontier series, Spitz brings deep foresight and venture capital experience to SEEING INTO THE FUTURE – delivering landmark talks on the world’s most critical frontiers with THE FUTURES OF...

Critical Frontier Keynotes:

• The Futures of... TECHNOLOGY, AI & SOCIETY: Decode the reprogramming of work, truth, and social organization.

• The Futures of… DIGITAL DISRUPTION & HYBRID CONVERGENCE: Discover how industries blur, sectors transform, and new frontiers emerge.

• The Futures of… GEOPOLITICS, GOVERNANCE & GLOBAL ORDER: Anticipate power shifts and systemic fragmentation redefining global dynamics.

• The Futures of... PROFESSIONS, WORK & EDUCATION: Reimagine human capital, agency, and relevance in a world of ambient intelligence.

• The Futures of… PREDICTABILITY & SYSTEMIC CHANGE: Build resilience, agility, and foresight in an era of cascading shocks – from climate to cyber.

• The Futures of... LIFE, BIOLOGY & HUMANITY: Explore the frontiers of healthspan, bioengineering, and the future of the human condition.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: ROGER SPITZ

Roger Spitz is a top-ranked futurist and global authority on strategic foresight, artificial intelligence, and systemic disruption. As President of Techistential and Chair of the Disruptive Futures Institute in San Francisco, he advises CEOs, institutional investors, and government leaders on anticipating and navigating disruption. Roger is a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Foresight Network and a Global Top Voice in Management Leadership (Thinkers360).

His foresight is grounded in a career at the sharpest edge of finance and frontier technology. As Global Head of Technology M&A at BNP Paribas, Roger led 50+ transactions worth $25 billion, built the bank's U.S. M&A platform in San Francisco, and launched its European Digital Corporate Finance practices.

Signaling his evolution from an elite advisor into a leading public voice, Roger translates complex systemic disruption into narratives that shape both industry strategy and mainstream media. Hailed on CNN and an AI columnist for MIT Technology Review, he coined the term "Techistentialism" to address human agency in the age of intelligent machines. A deep-tech venture capital partner (Berkeley SkyDeck, Vektor Partners) and appointed to the WEF's AI Global Alliance, Roger is also the bestselling author of five books, including the multi-award-winning Disrupt With Impact. To help leaders action his insights, he developed the widely adopted AAA Framework (Antifragility, Anticipatory, Agility) - a go-to model for executives navigating volatility.

Applying deep futures work to global instability, Roger's DFI Geopolitics Center for Grand Strategy equips decision-makers to address the systemic convergence of the "Three Gs" - Geopolitics, Geoeconomics, and Geotechnology.

Born in South Africa and fluent in English and French, Roger has lived in 10 cities across three continents. Translating this global perspective into clear strategies, he reaches millions worldwide through keynotes, media appearances, and executive advisory work. Whether guiding Fortune 500 leaders through existential pivots or advising policymakers on the future of risk, AI, and geoeconomics, Roger empowers organizations to gain clarity and resilience in an increasingly unpredictable world.

Ranked as the #1 Futurist Speaker on systemic disruption, strategic foresight and artificial intelligence for 2026 and #15 Global Futurist Professional by Global Gurus, Roger Spitz has delivered over 500 keynotes across 40+ countries.

Roger Spitz Global Rankings & Awards:

• Consistently Ranked Among the World’s Top Futurists (Global Gurus) and a Global Top Voice in Management Leadership (Thinkers360).

• Founder of Disruptive Futures Institute (San Francisco), recognized for Top 10 Education and 50 Global Innovation (Thinkers360).

• Author of Five Bestselling Books, including Multi-Award-Winning Disrupt With Impact (Winner: CIBA Harvey Chute, Foreword Indies, Readers’ Favorite)

• Global #1 Amazon Bestseller: Disrupt With Impact topped 6 Categories including AI across the USA, UK, Brazil, India, France, and Germany.

• Hailed on CNN as the “leading futurist on disruption,” appointed to the World Economic Forum’s AI Global Alliance, and delivered 500+ keynotes to the world’s most prestigious companies across 40+ countries.



ROGER SPITZ PAPER ON THE FUTURE OF RISK AND INSURABILITY

Paper: "The future of risk and insurability in the era of systemic disruption, unpredictability and artificial intelligence"

Authors: Roger Spitz and Olivier Desbiey (Head of Foresight, AXA)

Publication: Journal of Operational Risk (Risk.Net)

The paper is open access, available for free download on Risk.Net:

► https://www.risk.net/node/7961666

The Future of Risk and Insurability Paper - TL;DR & Synopsis:

• Risk vs. Uncertainty: Risk is measurable; Deep Uncertainty involves unknowable probabilities and indeterminate outcomes.

• Systemic Disruption: The rising frequency of historically rare and high-impact shocks (climate, cyber, geopolitical, technological) exposes the fragility of legacy risk models.

• The Paradigm Shift: Moving from viewing disruption as episodic to understanding it as systemic.

• The Solution: Adaptive anticipatory frameworks are required for systemic disruption and unpredictability. Roger Spitz's AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility). Building organizational "immune systems" to manage outcome amplitude rather than probability.

► The Disruptive Futures Institute's Substack platform is live now at: https://thrivingondisruption.substack.com

