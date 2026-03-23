Music Industry Mentor LaConda Davies Goree to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 2026 MECA ceremony in Houston

LaConda Davies-Goree

Female Music Industry Leader and Label Owner Honored With the MECA (Music Entertainment Community Award) in Houston, TX

In Christ we find the strength to uplift one another, embody hope in every moment and show love that shines with grace.” — LaConda Davies Goree

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Music Industry Mentor, Singer and Songwriter LaConda Davies Goree to receive the 2026 MECA(Music Entertainment Community Award) in Houston.

Celebrated music industry mentor, vocal trainer and media voice, LaConda Davies Goree will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the prestigious 2026 MECA ceremony, recognizing her long-standing contributions to the music industry and her impact on emerging artists.

The highly anticipated red-carpet event will take place at King’s Banquet Hall. The event will recognize influential honorees whose work has shaped the music industry, including radio personalities, DJs, radio hosts, music icons, and entertainment leaders.

LaConda Davies Goree, CEO of Mustaquim Records LLC is widely respected for her dedication to music education, mentorship, and artist development. Over the years, she has worked with aspiring artists, teaching them the realities of the music business and how to navigate the industry with professionalism and integrity.

A Respected Woman in a Male-Dominated Industry

Throughout her career, LaConda Davies Goree has stood strong in a historically male-dominated music industry, earning the respect of peers through her unwavering integrity, leadership, and dedication to uplifting others.

Her resilience and commitment to excellence have positioned her as a trusted voice within the industry and a mentor to countless emerging artists seeking guidance in navigating the business side of music.

LaConda is also a recognized voice of Houston, TX's 953Jamz on the "Love After Dark" radio show with the Legendary DJ Pied Piper, where her energetic voice and presence have contributed to the station’s connection with its audience and the broader music community.

Founder of N3W HOP3 Band

In addition to her leadership in music mentorship and media, LaConda is the founder of N3W HOP3 (Pronouced “New Hope”) Band, a faith-centered musical collective dedicated to spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ through music.

Operating as a project under Mustaquim Records, N3W HOP3 Band currently consists of 12 members united by a mission to inspire audiences through powerful live performances and faith-driven artistry.

The group will deliver a special performance during the awards ceremony, adding a dynamic musical experience to an already historic evening.

Celebrating Excellence in Music

This recognition represents years of commitment not only to music but to mentoring others and helping them understand the industry.

With a red-carpet atmosphere, influential guests, live performances, and industry legends being honored, the 2026 MECA ceremony is expected to attract strong media and entertainment coverage.

Journalists, bloggers, influencers, and entertainment outlets are encouraged to attend and cover this exciting night celebrating music industry excellence.

Event Details

Event: 2026 MECA Awards

Date: May 16, 2026

Location: King’s Banquet Hall – Houston, Texas

Highlight: Honoree LaConda Davies Goree

Special Performance: N3W HOP3 Band

About LaConda Davies Goree

LaConda Davies Goree is a singer/songwriter, producer, sound and vocal engineer and a music industry mentor, A&R, and CEO of Mustaquim Records LLC. Through mentorship, radio, and artist development, she has dedicated her career to educating artists about the business of music while empowering the next generation of creatives.

Recognized as the voice of Houston’s 953 Jamz and its affiliates, she continues to use her talent, knowledge, and platform to inspire and educate the next generation of music creators.

Her passion for empowering artists and advancing the culture reflects the true spirit of the Music Entertainment Community Awards — where impact is the real encore.

Media Contact

Mustaquim Records LLC

Media Relations Department

Email: info@n3whop3band..com

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