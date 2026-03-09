Drug-Coated Balloons For Coronary Artery Disease Market 2026: $820.72 Billion Opportunity Expanding At 10.7% CAGR

The Business Research Company’s Drug-Coated Balloons For Coronary Artery Disease Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 The Business Research Company’s Drug-Coated Balloons For Coronary Artery Disease Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 The Business Research Company’s Drug-Coated Balloons For Coronary Artery Disease Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drug-Coated Balloons For Coronary Artery Disease Market to surpass $1 billion in 2030. Within the broader Medical Equipment industry, which is expected to be $1,218 billion by 2030, the Drug-Coated Balloons For Coronary Artery Disease market is estimated to account for nearly 0.08% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Drug-Coated Balloons For Coronary Artery Disease Market in 2030

Western Europe will be the largest region in the drug-coated balloons for coronary artery disease market in 2030, valued at $394 million. The market is expected to grow from $275 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing burden of diabetes and obesity and growing product innovations.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Drug-Coated Balloons For Coronary Artery Disease Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the drug-coated balloons for coronary artery disease market in 2030, valued at $139 million. The market is expected to grow from $70 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the growing government funding for cardiovascular programs and increasing product launches.

What will be Largest Segment in the Drug-Coated Balloons For Coronary Artery Disease Market in 2030?

The drug-coated balloons for coronary artery disease market is segmented by drug type into paclitaxel-coated DCBs and limus-coated DCBs. The paclitaxel-coated DCBs market will be the largest segment of the drug-coated balloons for coronary artery disease market segmented by type, accounting for 79% or $785 million of the total in 2030. The paclitaxel-coated DCBs market will be supported by strong clinical familiarity with paclitaxel-based devices, wide physician confidence due to long-term safety and efficacy evidence, higher adoption in treating in-stent restenosis, established reimbursement pathways in many cardiac centers, broad availability across major manufacturers, proven drug retention and transfer profiles, and strong usage in regions favoring cost-effective interventional options.

The drug-coated balloons for coronary artery disease market is segmented by end user into hospitals, cardiac catheterization labs, ambulatory surgical centers and other end-users. The hospitals market will be the largest segment of the drug-coated balloons for coronary artery disease market segmented by end-user, accounting for 37% or $367 million of the total in 2030. The hospitals market will be supported by rising hospital-based coronary interventions, broader access to advanced catheterization suites, strong reimbursement support for interventional cardiology procedures, increasing hospital investments in minimally invasive cardiovascular tools, growing patient inflow with acute coronary syndromes, availability of multidisciplinary care teams, and higher procedural volumes enabling consistent device utilization. These facilities have advanced catheterization labs, experienced interventional cardiologists, and comprehensive diagnostic and post-procedure care capabilities, allowing them to manage high-risk patients who benefit most from minimally invasive options like drug-coated balloons.

What is the expected CAGR for the Drug-Coated Balloons For Coronary Artery Disease Market leading up to 2030?

The expected CAGR for the drug-coated balloons for coronary artery disease market leading up to 2030 is 11%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Drug-Coated Balloons For Coronary Artery Disease Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global drug-coated balloons for coronary artery disease market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape leading up to 2030 is expected to reshape clinical practice, medical device manufacturing, and quality assurance frameworks worldwide.

Increasing Burden Of Diabetes And Obesity - The increasing burden of diabetes and obesity will become a key driver of growth in the drug-coated balloons for coronary artery disease market by 2030. Rising levels of obesity and type 2 diabetes contribute directly to the development of atherosclerosis, endothelial dysfunction and arterial plaque buildup, all of which significantly heighten the risk of coronary artery disease. Individuals with diabetes and obesity experience accelerated vascular damage driven by insulin resistance, elevated blood glucose, chronic inflammation and abnormal lipid metabolism, factors that greatly increase the likelihood of requiring coronary interventions. Moreover, the global shift toward sedentary lifestyles, high-calorie diets and rapid urbanization continues to push obesity and diabetes rates upward across many regions. As countries face growing metabolic health challenges and a larger population enters high-risk cardiovascular categories, the demand for effective, minimally invasive coronary treatment options such as drug-coated balloons rises substantially, thereby driving the growth of the drug-coated balloons for coronary artery disease market. As a result, the surge in the increasing burden of diabetes and obesity is anticipated to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Rates Of Sedentary Lifestyle And Unhealthy Diets - The increasing rates of sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy diets will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the drug-coated balloons for coronary artery disease market by 2030. Sedentary behaviour and poor dietary habits, including excessive intake of salt, sugar, saturated fats and processed foods, substantially elevate metabolic and cardiovascular risk, accelerating the incidence of coronary artery disease (CAD). Prolonged physical inactivity reduces vascular health, promotes obesity, hypertension, dyslipidemia and insulin resistance, while unhealthy diets further worsen lipid profiles and arterial plaque buildup, together creating a larger pool of individuals likely to require coronary interventions. Moreover, as global urbanization advances and sedentary, desk-based lifestyles become more common, combined with increased consumption of unhealthy convenience foods, the prevalence of CAD risk factors is expected to rise sharply. As a result, demand for interventional solutions such as drug-coated balloons is likely to increase significantly, thereby driving the growth of the drug-coated balloons for coronary artery disease market. Consequently, the increasing rates of sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy diets is contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Growing Government Funding For Cardiovascular Programs -The growing government funding for cardiovascular programs efforts as a major factor driving the expansion of the drug-coated balloons for coronary artery disease market by 2030. Increased public investment in cardiac health initiatives strengthens national capacity for prevention, early detection and treatment of cardiovascular diseases, creating a supportive environment for the adoption of advanced interventional solutions. Expanded government programs enhance hospital infrastructure, improve the availability of specialized cardiac units and ensure better access to essential diagnostic and therapeutic services, all of which contribute to higher utilization of minimally invasive procedures. Moreover, government-backed schemes help reduce financial barriers for patients by subsidizing treatment costs and expanding insurance coverage for cardiovascular interventions. As countries continue prioritizing cardiovascular disease control through large-scale public health programs, facility upgrades and expanded treatment financing, the demand for effective, reliable and accessible coronary intervention technologies such as drug-coated balloons rises significantly, thereby driving the growth of the drug-coated balloons for coronary artery disease market. Consequently, growing government funding for cardiovascular is projected to contributing to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

Growth Of Private Hospital Networks - The growth of private hospital networks will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the drug-coated balloons for coronary artery disease market by 2030. Expanded private hospital capacity and network expansion increase the availability of specialized cardiac care services, making advanced interventional procedures more accessible. Private hospitals often invest in modern cardiac catheterization labs and minimally invasive treatment technologies to attract patients and enhance service quality, thereby favoring the adoption of drug-coated balloon therapy for the treatment of coronary artery disease. Moreover, growing private hospital networks enhance geographic coverage, reducing barriers for patients in underserved or semi-urban areas to access high-quality cardiac care. As more patients gain access to private cardiac centers and demand for interventional cardiology rises, the need for reliable, scalable and effective coronary treatment options such as drug-coated balloons significantly increases, thereby driving the growth of the drug-coated balloons for coronary artery disease market. Consequently, the growth of private hospital networks is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Drug-Coated Balloons For Coronary Artery Disease Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in paclitaxel-coated DCBs for coronary artery disease market and the cardiac catheterization labs for coronary artery disease market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $0.4 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising prevalence of coronary artery disease, increasing adoption of minimally invasive interventional procedures, and growing demand for restenosis prevention therapies. This surge reflects the expanding use of advanced catheter-based technologies that enhance procedural outcomes and reduce repeat interventions, fueling transformative growth within the broader coronary artery disease treatment industry.

The paclitaxel-coated DCBs for coronary artery disease market is projected to grow by $310 million and the coronary artery disease cardiac catheterization labs market by $138 million over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

