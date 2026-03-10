Nijigen no Mori 'NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato' 'Shinobi-Zato 7th Anniversary Event' Volume 4

Volume 4: "Gemaki-style" Original Bromide "Secret Rare" Cards Now Available

AWAJI, JAPAN, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- "NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato," a popular attraction at the Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Anime Theme Park Nijigen no Mori in Japan, will celebrate the 7th anniversary of its opening in spring 2026. To mark this occasion, the limited-time "Shinobi-Zato 7th Anniversary Event" will be held starting Friday, March 20.As the fourth phase of the event, starting Monday, April 20, "Secret Rare" cards will be introduced to the "Gemaki-style" original bromides. These bromides are distributed as mission completion rewards for the two attractions within "NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato": the 3D Maze "Ten no Maki" (Heaven Scroll) and the Mission Rally "Chi no Maki" (Earth Scroll).Three types of Secret Rares will make it’s debut, and their contents are known only to those who receive them. Challenge the missions to collect from the full lineup of 68 designs (including 3 Secret types) of Gemaki-style original bromides.■Overview of "Shinobi-Zato 7th Anniversary Event" Vol. 4: "Gemaki-style" Original Bromide "Secret Rare"Event Period:April 20 (Mon), 2026 –Business Hours:10:00 – 22:00 (last admission 20:00)Details:"Secret Rare" cards are newly added to the "Gemaki-style" original bromides distributed as completion rewards for the "Ten no Maki" and "Chi no Maki" attractions. These will be distributed at random, similar to the standard Gemaki-style bromides.Location:"NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" (Ten no Maki / Chi no Maki)Price:Adults: Starting from ¥3,300 / Children: Starting from ¥1,800URL：■About “NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato”“NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato” is an attraction area themed around the anime NARUTO and BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS, which follows the story of Boruto Uzumaki, the son of Naruto Uzumaki, the protagonist of NARUTO.The area recreates the Hidden Leaf Village, featuring a large Hokage Rock monument and life-size figures of characters from the TV anime series. Visitors can experience the world of the series through interactive attractions, including athletic training activities and a three-dimensional maze.■About Nijigen no Mori (Anime Park Awaji Island)Nijigen no Mori is an anime-themed park located on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The park spans approximately 28 times the size of Tokyo Dome and is set within a natural environment.By utilizing digital and interactive technologies, the park offers immersive experiences for visitors of all ages and nationalities. It features attractions based on Japanese anime, manga, and game content, allowing visitors to engage with these works through multi-sensory activities.The park includes areas themed around well-known titles such as Dragon Quest, Godzilla, NARUTO, and Crayon Shin-chan, recreating the worlds of these works in a natural setting and offering hands-on, experiential attractions.©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

