Nijigen no Mori’s NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato Announces 'Shinobi-Zato 7th Anniversary Event' Vol. 3

AWAJI, JAPAN, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- "NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato," a popular attraction at the Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Anime Theme Park Nijigen no Mori in Japan, will celebrate the 7th anniversary of its opening in spring 2026. To mark this milestone, the limited-time "Shinobi-Zato 7th Anniversary Event" will be held Friday, March 20.As the third phase, the "Shinobi-Zato Official X 70,000 Follower Challenges" will take place for a limited time from Friday, March 20 to Tuesday, June 30. This campaign aims to reach 70,000 followers on the Shinobi-Zato official X account, which currently has approximately 65,000 followers, during the event period. Participants are invited to post phots related to Shinobi-Zato on X with the hashtag “#ShinobiZato7th” (Shinobi-Zato 7th Anniversary). The person who posts the most appealing entry will receive a pair accommodation vouchers for GRAND CHARIOT Hokuto Shichisei 135° “NARUTO Shippuden” collaboration room “"Akatsuki no Cocoon.”Capture your special memories at Shinobi-Zato and seize the chance to win a luxurious stay.■ Overview of "Shinobi-Zato 7th Anniversary Event" Vol. 3: "Shinobi-Zato Official X 70,000 Followers Challenge"Campeign Period:March 20(Fri) – June 30 (Tue), 2026Operating Hours:10:00 – 22:00 (last admission 20:00)Details:A campaign to reach 70,000 followers on the Shinobi-Zato official X account. Participants can join by posting photos of Shinobi-Zato on X with the hashtag "#ShinobiZato7th". The person who makes the most attractive post will receive a pair accommodation voucher for GRAND CHARIOT Hokuto Shichisei 135° “NARUTO Shippuden” collaboration room “Akatsuki no Cocoon.”*Photos taken on the day of your visit, as well as photos taken during any past visit to Shinobi-Zato, are eligible for submission.Note:Winners will be notified directly, and this notification will serve as the official announcement.URL:■ About “NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato”“NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato” is an attraction area themed around the anime NARUTO and BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS, which follows the story of Boruto Uzumaki, the son of Naruto Uzumaki, the protagonist of NARUTO.The area recreates the Hidden Leaf Village, featuring a large Hokage Rock monument and life-size figures of characters from the TV anime series. Visitors can experience the world of the series through interactive attractions, including athletic training activities and a three-dimensional maze.■About Nijigen no Mori (Anime Park Awaji Island)Nijigen no Mori is an anime-themed park located on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The park spans approximately 28 times the size of Tokyo Dome and is set within a natural environment.By utilizing digital and interactive technologies, the park offers immersive experiences for visitors of all ages and nationalities. It features attractions based on Japanese anime, manga, and game content, allowing visitors to engage with these works through multi-sensory activities.The park includes areas themed around well-known titles such as Dragon Quest, Godzilla, NARUTO, and Crayon Shin-chan, recreating the worlds of these works in a natural setting and offering hands-on, experiential attractions.©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

