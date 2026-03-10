Nybsys and Cloudly Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Open-Source Private 5G at Enterprise Scale

Nybsys small-cell hardware with CloudlyNet—built on open-source Magma, Maveric & Open M-plane—delivers a fully open, carrier-grade private 5G stack.

Nybsys small cells power open, scalable networks. With CloudlyNet’s open-source intelligence, Nybsys and Cloudly deliver a full-stack private 5G solution for enterprises and operators.” — Moshtaq Ahmed, CEO & Founder, Nybsys

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nybsys, a global leader in carrier grade turnkey small cell solutions and enterprise focused private 5G network, and Cloudly, a Silicon Valley AI transformation and open-source connectivity company, announced a strategic technology partnership at Mobile World Congress 2026 last week. The collaboration unites Nybsys’ industry-proven small cell portfolio with Cloudly’s CloudlyNet solution suite — software infrastructure built on Linux Foundation Connectivity’s open-source Magma, Maveric, and Open M-plane projects — to enable enterprises and network operators to deploy high-performance, carrier-grade private 5G networks with the speed, flexibility, and cost advantages that only a fully open architecture can provide.Nybsys brings to the partnership one of the most complete small cell portfolio (RAN, Transport, Security, Core and NMS) and private 5G hardware portfolios in the industry. The company’s NanoLink and MicroLink small cells support both 4G and 5G — spanning indoor enterprise environments to demanding outdoor industrial deployments. Nybsys’ Private 5G Express delivers an all-in-one private network that can be fully operational in under ten minutes, while the Aegis carrier-grade security suites provide end-to-end encryption and zero-trust network protection without additional appliances. Nybsys EdgeLink is an O-RAN product that offers special use features like high precision device positioning, ultralow latency for advanced enterprise use cases. With a global footprint spanning six countries across four continents and deployments serving tier-1 telecom operators, manufacturing, logistics, public safety, and last mile connectivity use cases, Nybsys has demonstrated that enterprise-grade private 5G can be made accessible and cost-effective — at up to 30 percent lower TCO than comparable legacy solutions.Cloudly contributes the software intelligence layer through CloudlyNet, its production-ready solution suite built entirely on Linux Foundation Connectivity’s open-source projects. Magma, the open-source mobile packet core originally developed by Meta and now stewarded by the Linux Foundation, forms the network’s foundation — providing a flexible, access-agnostic core that supports 4G LTE, 5G NSA, and 5G SA without dependence on proprietary vendor lock-in. Open M-plane, the O-RAN Alliance–compliant management plane for radio unit configuration, brings standards-based disaggregation to the RAN layer, enabling Nybsys platform to be managed through open interfaces that allow multi-vendor flexibility and long-term extensibility. Completing the stack is Maveric, Cloudly’s AI-native network optimization platform — based on LF Connectivity project — which applies machine learning to continuously analyze live network data, automatically tune settings, balance capacity, and reduce dropped calls without manual intervention. Together, these three open-source pillars give the joint solution a software foundation that no single proprietary vendor can match for transparency, community-backed development, and total cost of ownership.“Small cells have always been at the heart of Nybsys. With NanoLink, MicroLink, and Private 5G Express, we’ve built on years of real-world deployment experience across three continents to deliver open, scalable networks that truly work in the field. Partnering with Cloudly to integrate CloudlyNet’s open-source intelligence is a natural next step. Together, we’re delivering the kind of full-stack, open-architecture solution that operators and enterprises have been asking for — and we’re proud to showcase that vision at MWC Barcelona 2026”— Moshtaq Ahmed, CEO & Founder, NybsysThe combined solution addresses one of the most persistent challenges in private 5G deployments: the difficulty of integrating best-of-breed hardware with flexible, operator-owned software in a standards-compliant way. By anchoring CloudlyNet on LF Connectivity’s open-source projects, Cloudly ensures that the software layer remains vendor-neutral, auditable, and continuously improving through community contributions — while Nybsys’ hardware brings the real-world durability and cost efficiency that commercial deployments demand. For enterprises in manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and public safety, the partnership delivers a private 5G path that avoids costly proprietary lock-in and accelerates time to production.“The Linux Foundation Connectivity open-source ecosystem — Magma, Maveric, and Open M-plane — represents the best of what the industry has built together. CloudlyNet packages that ecosystem into a production-ready software suite. When you pair that with Nybsys’ platform — a team that has been deploying private cellular networks in some of the world’s most demanding environments — you get something genuinely differentiated: a private 5G stack that is open-source all the way down, carrier-grade in performance, and deployable at a fraction of what legacy approaches cost. This partnership is a statement about how we believe the industry should move forward.”— Mansoor Khan, CSGO, CloudlyIO, Inc.The Nybsys–Cloudly joint solution will be available to enterprises and network operators globally, with go-to-market support across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. Target deployment environments include industrial campuses, warehouses and logistics hubs, healthcare facilities, ports, and any enterprise requiring secure, low-latency, and high-reliability connectivity independent of public carrier infrastructure. Both companies showcased the integrated solution at Nybsys’ MWC 2026 booth with live demonstrations of the complete hardware-software stack.ABOUT THE COMPANIESAbout NybsysNybsys is a global leader in private 5G and small cell solutions, delivering scalable, high-performance connectivity for enterprises and mobile operators worldwide. Founded by Moshtaq Ahmed, Nybsys’ connectivity portfolio — including NanoLink, EdgeLink, and MicroLink small cells, Private 5G Express, and the Aegis Security Framework — supports 4G LTE, 5G NSA, and 5G SA across industrial, logistics, public safety, and enterprise environments. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Nybsys operates across six countries on three continents. Learn more at Nybsys.com.About CloudlyCloudly is a Silicon Valley AI transformation company delivering custom AI and open-source connectivity solutions for communication networks, healthcare operations, and industrial automation. Cloudly’s CloudlyNet solution suite — built on Linux Foundation Connectivity’s Magma, Maveric, and Open M-plane open-source projects — provides carrier-grade, vendor-neutral private 5G software infrastructure. A member of NVIDIA’s 6G Developer Program, Cloudly combines deep open-source expertise with production AI systems to help operators and enterprises build the networks of tomorrow. Learn more at ai.cloudly.io.MEDIA CONTACTSNybsys, IncLindsay Hiebertlindsay@nybsys.comNybsys.com

