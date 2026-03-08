An Artistic Expedition Across the Storm: 'Golden Bell Laureates' Shine at Carnegie Hall

Photo by Jiaci Yan

Defying the Storm: The Story of an Artistic Expedition from Beijing to New York.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the evening of February 24, Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall was filled to capacity as a Chinese New Year concert titled “Golden Bell Laureates” opened to warm applause from the audience.As the opening performance of the 2026 “China Today” Art Week, the concert was hosted by the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles (CFLAC), jointly organized by the China Musicians’ Association and the Central Conservatory of Music, and co-organized by the Paulus Hook Music Foundation (USA), with guidance and support from the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in New York. Representatives from New York’s business, cultural, and overseas Chinese communities joined more than 600 audience members to witness the vibrant presentation of Chinese traditional music in one of the world’s most renowned concert venues.Prior to the concert, a reception was held for musicians and guests. Mr. Gao Shiming, Vice Chairman of the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, delivered welcoming remarks. He noted that music, as a universal language of emotion, has the power to transcend linguistic and cultural boundaries, touching hearts and inspiring resonance across societies. Beginning with the Chinese New Year of the Horse, he expressed hope that art would continue to serve as a bridge for dialogue and understanding, bringing together creativity, openness, and innovation while renewing the vitality of this timeless art form.Also offering remarks were Mr. Chen Li, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in New York, and Ms. Angela Chen, Board Member of the New York Philharmonic and Co-Chair of its International Advisory Council. Both shared their hopes for continued cultural and musical exchange between China and the United States and extended warm New Year greetings to the audience.The “Golden Bell Laureates” Art Troupe is led by Mr. Han Xin’an, Standing Vice Chairman and Secretary General of the China Musicians’ Association, with Prof. Yu Hongmei, President of the Central Conservatory of Music and renowned erhu virtuoso, serving as Artistic Director. Centered around the Central Conservatory of Music Chinese National Orchestra, the ensemble brought together an outstanding group of performers, including conductor Liu Sha, sheng virtuoso Wang Lei, guzheng virtuoso Song Xinxin, and suona virtuoso Liu Wenwen.The performance took place under extraordinary circumstances. A rare snowstorm disrupted travel across the region, forcing the troupe to reroute through several nearby airports before completing the final leg of their journey by long-distance bus. After more than 40 hours of travel with little rest, the musicians arrived in New York and went almost directly to the stage. Despite the challenging conditions, performers ranging from young orchestra members to internationally acclaimed soloists delivered a polished and moving New Year concert for the audience at Zankel Hall.The evening opened with the festive Spring Festival Overture, setting a celebratory tone for the concert. Golden Bell Award winner Song Xinxin then performed the guzheng concerto Cang Ge Yin, a work that evokes the awakening vitality of spring. Suona virtuoso Liu Wenwen followed with the classic Hundreds of Birds Worshipping the Phoenix, dazzling listeners with her virtuosic high register and expressive tone, which drew enthusiastic applause from the audience.Another Golden Bell Award laureate, Wang Lei, presented the sheng chamber work Jin Tune, capturing the cultural character and musical spirit of the Shanxi region. The program also featured the erhu concerto Ink Plum Blossom, composed and performed by Yu Hongmei. Blending classical poetic imagery with contemporary musical language, the work celebrates the traditional virtues of elegance, purity, and resilience symbolized by the plum blossom, and was warmly received by the audience.Additional highlights included the chamber ensemble piece Xin You, as well as large-scale orchestral works such as Feng Ya Song (Air, Odes, Hymns), Harvest Drums, and The Ancient Tea-Horse Road. Each work showcased a distinct musical style while demonstrating the narrative depth and orchestral richness of Chinese traditional music. The concert reached its emotional climax with the Golden Bell Award–winning orchestral work The Eternal Red Lily, expressing hopes for prosperity and a bright future.As the final notes faded, the audience rose to their feet in a spontaneous standing ovation. Applause filled the hall as enthusiastic cheers called the orchestra back to the stage for encores.The first encore was the beloved classic Tea for Two, a piece well known to American audiences. Performed on Chinese traditional instruments, the work offered a charming blend of Eastern and Western musical elements. The orchestra then presented the energetic Horse Racing, whose galloping rhythms and virtuosic passages brought the festive spirit of the Year of the Horse vividly to life. The concert concluded with the graceful and lyrical Blooming Flowers and Full Moon, sending warm wishes of harmony and happiness to the New York audience.As a landmark moment in cultural exchange between China and the United States, the “Golden Bell Laureates” concert not only showcased the artistry of Chinese traditional music at the highest level, but also reflected the dedication and professionalism of the musicians involved. In the face of extreme weather and travel disruptions, the entire troupe honored its commitment to the stage, demonstrating a spirit that deeply resonated with the audience.Across time zones, distance, and winter storms, music once again proved its power to connect people. On the stage of Carnegie Hall, these melodies built a bridge between cultures, offering not only an evening of artistic enjoyment but also a meaningful moment of dialogue and shared appreciation.

