Missouri Vocational Rehabilitation Seeks Public Input for Goals & Priorities

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s (DESE) Missouri Vocational Rehabilitation (MVR) is seeking public feedback on improving vocational rehabilitation services for individuals with disabilities. Public hearings will be held virtually March 17 and 18.

DESE-MVR is asking for input on its goals and priorities, which are found starting on page 15 in the state plan draft.

See the information below on how to attend.

Comments may also be submitted by email to info@vr.dese.mo.gov or by completing this online submission form by March 31. Written comments must be submitted by mail to:

2026 Public Hearings

Missouri Vocational Rehabilitation

Department of Elementary and Secondary Education

3024 Dupont Circle

Jefferson City, MO 65109

DESE-MVR will provide real-time captioning of these events. Individuals requiring additional accommodations should contact Tammy McSorley in advance at 877-222-8963 (toll-free), 573-751-1441 (fax), or via email at info@vr.dese.mo.gov.