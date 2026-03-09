Pulse of the City News Honors General Contractors for Continuous Exceptional Customer Service

Three contractors were recently recognized by Pulse of the City News for consecutive years of providing outstanding customer service.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pulse of the City News is awarding three general contractors for their continued dedication to outstanding customer service and satisfaction.T & I Construction, LLC in Hubbard, Oregon, specializes in exterior residential and commercial construction, including siding, decks, windows and painting. In business since 2008, the company guides its clients through every step of the process, from design through completion, ensuring 100 percent satisfaction. The T & I Construction team is highly experienced and professional, instilling confidence in customers that the job will be done on schedule and within budget. They take great pride in their work, delivering on giving clients the most beautiful home or business on the block. Additionally, their outstanding customer service has earned T & I Construction 16 consecutive Pulse Awards. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/T-I-Construction-LLC-Hubbard-OR For more than 30 years, Michael Nash Design Build & Homes of Fairfax, Virginia, has been providing unique, high-quality home renovations. Offering professional solutions, the company handles remodeling of kitchens, bathrooms, basements and more, in addition to whole home renovations, additions, and custom garages. No matter the project type or size, the team at Michael Nash pays attention to even the smallest detail, guaranteeing satisfaction every time. According to its long list of satisfied customers, Michael Nash makes home improvement and custom home building a homeowner-friendly experience. That customer satisfaction has led the company to a host of awards, including 16 straight Pulse Awards. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/michael-nash-design-build-and-homes-Fairfax-VA Elite Remodeling in Frisco, Texas, has served the North Texas community for more than 20 years, performing kitchen and bathroom renovations, whole home renovations and additions, and home accessibility modifications. One thing that truly sets it apart from the competition is its showroom that is geared toward clients who want to remodel anything within their existing home. The full-service showroom and hands-on design center is always a work in progress, highlighting the latest products and design ideas, allowing customers to see and feel their design choices before finalizing them. This is in keeping with Elite Remodeling’s commitment to outstanding customer service, which has brought the company 13 Pulse Awards. For more information, visit the company’s Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/elite-remodeling-Frisco-TX Pulse of the City News prides itself on honoring businesses and professionals in the construction and real estate industries such as these that provide an excellent customer experience.What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. Then, by determining an annual rating for companies, Pulse offers a level of stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week. The Pulse Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling CenterPulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the “customer experience” perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.The Stirling Center provides “customer-first” learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance.Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/

