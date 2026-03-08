Lauren Tobey’s Spiraling into Control Takes Over Times Square, Reframing Trauma, Burnout, and the Myth of 'Being Fine'

Lauren Tobey’s Spiraling into Control is a powerful memoir that reframes trauma not as catastrophe, but as nervous system adaptation.

Lauren Tobey's Spiraling into Control, featured in Times Square, merges memoir and neuroscience to redefine trauma, emotional numbness, and survival mode.

Numbness isn’t calm, it’s containment. And containment has limits.” — Lauren Tobey

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spiraling into Control, the debut memoir by author Lauren Tobey, has been featured on the dazzling digital billboards of Times Square, bringing its powerful message to a global audience. In her book, Lauren delivers a bold and timely memoir that reframes trauma not as catastrophe, but as adaptation. Blending lived experience with accessible neuroscience, Tobey explores what happens when high-functioning women mistake emotional shutdown for maturity, and how reclaiming identity begins with understanding the nervous system.The digital billboards of Times Square are renowned for showcasing global brands and creative expressions. Featuring Spiraling into Control on such a prominent stage is a testament to the growing relevance of conversations around mental health and trauma. The book is part of a broader cultural shift toward addressing high-functioning burnout and providing tools for healing that go beyond the traditional self-help narratives.At a time when conversations about trauma are louder than ever, Spiraling into Control cuts through oversimplified narratives. Tobey argues that trauma is not defined solely by dramatic events, but by how the body adapts to prolonged stress, emotional volatility, and subtle self-erasure. For women praised for being capable, calm, and “low-maintenance,” survival can look indistinguishable from strength, until it quietly becomes disconnection.“I didn’t fall apart,” says Tobey in a recent interview. “I shut down. And for years, I called that stability. What I didn’t understand was that my nervous system wasn’t broken; it was adapting. This book is for the woman who looks fine on paper but feels lost inside her own life.”Structured around a four-part framework, Ashes, Ember, Flame, and Rise, the book traces Tobey’s journey from a decade of emotional numbness within marriage, to destabilizing awareness, to nervous system collapse during the 2020 lockdown, and ultimately toward self-reclamation. Rather than presenting a dramatic redemption arc, Spiraling into Control offers something more nuanced: orientation.Throughout the book, Tobey introduces readers to concepts such as dorsal vagal shutdown, allostatic load, and neuroception in language that feels clear and human rather than clinical. She dismantles what she calls “The Trauma Myth,” the belief that only catastrophic events count, and expands the definition to include chronic stress, relational coercion, achievement-based attachment, and the invisible toll of being “the responsible one.”Through vivid storytelling, including moments of relational gaslighting, identity erosion, and dissociation masked as competence, Tobey demonstrates how survival strategies can quietly become identity. Her voice is candid, grounded, and emotionally precise, resonating deeply with women who don’t outwardly appear to be struggling but feel exhausted and disconnected beneath the surface.Unlike traditional self-help books that focus on motivation or mindset shifts, Spiraling into Control emphasizes nervous system literacy. Readers don’t need encouragement to “try harder,” Tobey suggests; they need clarity about what their bodies have been doing to survive.Spiraling Into Control is now available in hardcover, ebook, and paperback formats on Amazon . For more information about the author and her books, visit their website.___________________About the AuthorLauren Tobey is a trauma-informed coach who created the Phoenix Rising framework after her own nervous system collapse in 2020. She has degrees in psychology and adult learning, but her real education came from sitting on her back porch at 2 am, unable to feel anything, and finally understanding that her body wasn’t malfunctioning, it was protecting her. She lives in Fort Worth, Texas, with her husband Scott, two kids, and a phoenix feather tattooed on her foot that reads: “Because of you, I will not fail.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.